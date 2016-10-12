Koivu expects better season for Wild

ST. PAUL—Mikko Koivu has been synonymous with the Minnesota Wild for so long, their relationship predates the iPod. Fifteen years, spanning five head coaches, a pair of general managers, two ownership regimes and a couple of measly first-round playoff pelts.

To be fair, Koivu seasoned for four years in his native Finland and the minors before making his NHL debut in November 2005. He certainly does not own all the franchise failures since being drafted sixth overall in 2001.

However, no player has played more games (763) for Minnesota. And as Wild captain since 2009, Koivu's tenure is in part defined by a 13-21 postseason record. In 45 career playoff games. he has 10 goals among 22 points and is minus-15.

But something shifted in him during Minnesota's first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars last spring, when Koivu finally distinguished himself as one of the series' best players, not only productive but purposeful, even angry.

After scoring the deciding goal in Game 4, Koivu willed the Wild to victory in Game 5 at Dallas, scoring the tying goal with 3:09 remaining and bagging the overtime winner to haul the series back to St. Paul.

The Wild failed to seize the momentum at home and eventually lost Game 6, but the series seemed to have stirred something in their captain, something primal and urgent.

"He had a good season and great playoffs," said new linemate Jason Pominville. "He did kind of separate himself at that moment and put the team on his back. It's unfortunate we weren't able to follow up after that, but even in Game 6 (two assists) he played great. Once he says something, he'll go out there and walk the walk, which is why he deserves to be our captain."

Last season was the most trying of Koivu's 11 in Minnesota.

Yet another midseason collapse cost coach Mike Yeo his job, although everyone in the dressing room was tarred. The Wild rallied under interim coach John Torchetti to make the playoffs but the damage was irreparable, prompting general manager Chuck Fletcher to place an all-in bet on new coach Bruce Boudreau.

Koivu, plus alternate captains Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, played in the World Cup last month and were late arrivals for Boudreau's first training camp. Boudreau just recently met Koivu because the veteran spent summer, as usual, at home in Finland. Coach and captain still are feeling each other out and trying to assess dressing room dynamics.

"I didn't get a chance to really create a relationship there," Boudreau acknowledged last week. "I've talked to him a few times privately since he's been here. The one thing about Mikko is he wants things done right and he works at it. He's a professional. I see that. Now, it's knowing where we stand and how we can talk. We still tip-toe around each other a little bit."

Boudreau and Koivu are using surrogates to vet each other, but each is relying on instincts to forge what they hope is a long and fruitful relationship.

"Maybe it's because I got sent down so many times (as a player) I'm a little guarded about what I've heard," Boudreau said. "I don't listen to other stuff. I try to find out stuff from myself and draw my own opinions myself."

Koivu, 33, is a complete center and hard-nosed competitor whose attention to defense, positioning, faceoffs and penalty killing counter his rather ordinary production — 161 goals among 556 points. He has two seasons remaining on the seven-year contract he signed in 2011, which includes a $6.75 million cap hit through 2018.

Off the ice, Koivu has matured from an urban bachelor into a suburban homebody with his wife, Helena, and their two children: 3-year-old Sofie and 16-month-old Kasper.

Before embarking on his 12th season with the Wild starting Thursday night at St. Louis, Koivu sat down with the Pioneer Press and talked about family, leadership and what has been holding Minnesota back all these years.

PP: How does Bruce's style and what he's demanding system-wise differ from Torch or Mike's the last few years?

MK: System-wise, for me, it's pretty simple. The players also get a little freedom to think a little bit. "Trust" is the word. You've got to read the game and be in the right spot. Personally, I like that. You can be a little bit creative. We need to do stuff, if it's on the forecheck or in the D-zone, where everyone's on the same page, but you still get to do things (on our own). If it's a forecheck, you get to read a little bit off the other guys. I think that way, you can be faster and also be at your best as a player.

PP: How would you describe Bruce as a motivator, manager, interacting with your teammates?

MK: That's tough to say yet. I think we'll see that more when we get to the games. That's when you get a sense from the coach how he likes to lead and how he likes to handle different situations during the game and on the bench; but so far so good. I think it's been very simple what (the coaches) want; lot of video at this point. That's been fair. You have to be critical on the mistakes. It's not putting a guy down. It's more, 'Don't do it again.' Mistakes are part of the game.

PP: Did you talk to your brother (Saku, who played for Boudreau with the Ducks) and do your research on Boudreau to find out, 'What's my new boss like?'

MK: A little bit. Obviously, my brother had him so we talked about the way he was in Anaheim. I asked around. At the end, I believe you have to have experience on your own and see. Every individual's different.

PP: Is time one of your enemies now in terms of getting what you want accomplished?

MK: No. If you're thinking that way, it brings more pressure more than anything. I believe you have to be able to enjoy that. You can't come to the rink every day and think this is going to be the year. ... You can't think too far ahead; that's the worst thing you can do. Everyone can say we want to win it, but you have to prove that each and every day. To me, at least. Things don't happen by accident. We need to learn from the past, but we can't live there.

PP: There have been times where everyone thinks the team is poised to take that next step, but whether it happens midseason or during a playoff series, it collapses. What has been missing?

MK: If you look at the last two seasons, the slump we have in the regular seasons has something to do with it when we go into the playoffs. It's so hard to make the playoffs. But that's something we can learn from. We might have (slumps) again this season. You can't know. But we have to avoid that to keep that consistent play and take that step this year. I think it matters what happens in the regular season. If you can build that in, it will help you in the playoffs.

PP: Do you take responsibility for those times when performance and confidence have been really low and you have to scramble to save the season? As a captain, do you think, "Is there something more I should be providing?"

MK: Yeah, for sure. That's natural. If you didn't think that, there would be something wrong. Before I was a captain, I would think the same way. If that was the case, we probably wouldn't have made the playoffs the last two years if I didn't think, 'Hey, I've got to step up here,' and one guy after another. It's not the captain or the goalie or the head coach, it's everyone. If you're one of the veteran guys, for sure, I think you need to bring more.

But especially now, a lot of guys have a lot of games under their belt. We can't call us "a young team" anymore. Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm one of them. I think we proved the last two years that we were able to get out of that (slump). That takes leadership, too. Should that happen? No. But you can't predict these things. It's the way you handle adversity and come out of it that's what matters.

PP: It's been several years since Ryan Suter and Zach Parise were brought in. That raised everybody's expectations that success would be magical and immediate. What's the payoff been so far?

MK: I think that's been a media thing. As a player, you know even if you bring one or two players, you're not going to be in the Stanley Cup Finals. It doesn't work that way. Everyone has to be good. It's a long process ... and we've talked about how hard that is to make (the postseason). I think you've got to find the positive things, too. What they do day in and day out, on a yearly basis, is something that people around the team don't see like we do. It doesn't happen by accident that they're great players every year. I believe because of those two, the younger guys have been better each and every year because you have leaders like they are.

PP: What example do you want to set, and has that changed over the years?

MK: It's got to be natural. You can't come in and be something you're not.

PP: You don't strike me as a guy who screams ... too much?

MK: No. If that happens, it happens, and that's part of the game. You can't fake what you really think. What I've learned over the years is it's a long season. You can't always speak up in Game 2 and think it's going to be the same in Game 62. There is a lot of times individually I like to get close to guys and talk to them one-on-one. I think that makes them comfortable. That's how I was when I first got into the league. I have changed. I've got more patience now. I don't necessarily get on things right away if we have a bad period or a bad game. I think you've got to wait a little bit, so they still believe in you. You have to be yourself and do it the way you believe is right.

PP: You've had a lot of international success. If you end up retiring from this game without a Stanley Cup, how will you define your career?

MK: I'm not done by any means, so I don't really want to answer that question.

PP: All right, so you have two years remaining on your contract in Minnesota, which drafted you 15 years ago. You're so identified with this franchise. Can you imagine yourself playing anywhere else?

MK: I take a lot of pride in (being with one team). I've always been that way. Winning it here, there's no better place for me. It will not get even close anywhere else. I guess I can't imagine it, playing somewhere else. But that also drives me to get better. That drives me to make sure I'm ready to go when I step on the ice. I've got to make sure I'm taking care of myself on and off the ice. I've never been a player that believes if it gets tough I'll go somewhere else, that it gets easier there. It's a challenge and I love that. You've got to fight for something. I take a lot of pride in being here as long as I have, and where the team is now compared to where we were five years ago.

My family loves it here, and it's really become a home for us. Life is not just hockey anymore. You look at in a different perspective when you get married and have kids. We really, really love it here. It's an easy thing to say, but it's 100 percent true for us.

PP: How does Helena draw the best out of you? Does she take the edge off a little?

MK: Yeah, I think that's they way you can put it. First of all, she didn't know much about hockey when I met her.

PP: That's probably a good thing, right?

MK: Especially for me, I think that's a great thing. I always laugh (because) when she got here, she really didn't have any idea what the game is. I still get questions that I laugh at, but that's a great thing. That's when you realize it's just a game. I think I'm better at it. Maybe after one bad loss or one bad game, before I'd be down the whole night and the next day, too. But now, I think you look more at the big picture. In that way I think she helps me the most.

PP: What gives you the most confidence that you can not just compete with, but move past Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis?

MK: It's not just one thing. I don't want to look to the end of April or May. There's always teams who are out of the playoffs that you thought for sure would make it before the season starts, but I think our experience can help us. I know we haven't made it to the conference finals, but we know what it takes to win one round. We learned from last year that the regular season can build us to be a good playoff team, as well. We're a year older. If you look at our D-crew, how many games they have now; we have good goaltending, we have competition in the lineup. If you add all that up with the new coaches, the new systems, I think that can help us big time and help us to build that confidence.

I can't tell you what that is. You have to build it. Each and every team has to do that individually and as a team. That's why I'm confident we can do a better job knowing what it takes and the mistakes we've made the last couple years, that I'm confident that we've learned.