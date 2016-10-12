Area College Soccer Roundups

MOORHEAD—Ashley St. Aubin scored the lone goal for Augsburg in the team's 1-0 victory over Concordia on Wednesday.

Concordia goalie Maddy Reed stopped five of six shots on goal in the loss.

The Cobbers fall to 3-7-3 overall and 1-5-1 in the MIAC with the loss.

Men's

Augsburg 4, Concordia 2

MOORHEAD—Bobby Kohl scored two goals for Augsburg in the team's 4-2 win over Concordia on Wednesday.

Peyton Boich tallied a goal and an assist in the win for Augsburg.

Austin Mukhtar recorded a goal and an assist in the loss for the Cobbers.

With the loss, the Cobbers fall to 4-8-1 overall and 0-7 in the MIAC.