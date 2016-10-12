Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum sports reports Today at 9:16 p.m.

    Women's

    Augsburg 1, Concordia 0

    MOORHEAD—Ashley St. Aubin scored the lone goal for Augsburg in the team's 1-0 victory over Concordia on Wednesday.

    Concordia goalie Maddy Reed stopped five of six shots on goal in the loss.

    The Cobbers fall to 3-7-3 overall and 1-5-1 in the MIAC with the loss.

    Men's

    Augsburg 4, Concordia 2

    MOORHEAD—Bobby Kohl scored two goals for Augsburg in the team's 4-2 win over Concordia on Wednesday.

    Peyton Boich tallied a goal and an assist in the win for Augsburg.

    Austin Mukhtar recorded a goal and an assist in the loss for the Cobbers.

    With the loss, the Cobbers fall to 4-8-1 overall and 0-7 in the MIAC.

