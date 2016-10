MOORHEAD—Jena Klaphake paced Concordia with 35 assists in the team's 3-0 win over St. Catherine on Wednesday.

Stephanie Baker added 28 digs in the win for Concordia.

Larissa Kisch tallied 21 assists and Shanee Herd registered 20 digs in the loss for St. Catherine.

The Cobbers improve to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in the MIAC with the win.