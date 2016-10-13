Eagles promote cornerback CJ Smith to active roster

Former North Dakota State cornerback CJ Smith was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Oct. 13, for the Philadelphia Eagles. CHARLES FOX / Philadelphia Daily News

PHILADELPHIA—In a week that saw a couple former North Dakota State players being released from their NFL teams, although Billy Turner was re-signed, the ex-Bison in the pros got some good news on Thursday, Oct. 13, when Philadelphia elevated cornerback CJ Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

Smith was signed as a free agent and stuck with the team through fall camp. The Eagles made the announcement on their Twitter account.

Turner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday a day after being released by Miami while the Eagles waived tight end Andrew Bonnet from their practice roster.