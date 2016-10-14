The 3-foot wide and 8-foot long steel framed grill is big enough to cook up to 75 hamburgers at one time.

"One of our tailgating members made the grill," wrote Chad Schulz, one of the tailgating members. "The frame is equipped with a 42-inch commercial-grade grill, four side burners and a warming drawer. The frame and equipment is relatively heavy so a battery-powered, motor-drive gear reduction drive is used for power to load and unload the portable kitchen and to move it into place for use within the tailgating area."

Prior to the last home game against Illinois State, the group roasted a whole hog on the grill. The group plans a shrimp boil in the future. The group has also served up Cincinnati chili, a taco bar, venison sausage and a walleye fish fry.

And for those early-starting games, it brings out the breakfast calzones, omelets in a bag and chicken and waffles.

When these tailgaters aren't eating, they can probably be seen playing bean bags, jenga, hammerschlagen and can crushing.

"Most games are just for fun or bragging rights but some have included traveling trophies or a belt," Schulz wrote.

Most of the group is from Fargo but a few travel from Carrington and Bismarck. A couple of times during each season, a few travel from Minneapolis, Denver or New York to join the group.

"We used to get in line in the middle of the night just like everyone else," Schulz wrote. "But thankfully, we now have reserved spots."