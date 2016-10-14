Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

1. North Dakota State (5-0)

Still the clear cut best in the subdivision; defense is getting better each week.

2. Eastern Washington (5-1)

The Eagles have roared to three straight Big Sky Conference wins; will enjoy the week off.

3. Sam Houston State (5-0)

There's been no slowing the Bearkats to start 2016; Jeremiah Briscoe is playing at a high level at QB.

4. Jacksonville State (4-1)

JSU now begins conference play, which they should tear through the Ohio Valley. Gamecocks are a force again.

5. Chattanooga (6-0)

It's Showdown Saturday in the SoCon. The Mocs face the team that's challenging them for the title in The Citadel.

6. Richmond (5-1)

The Spiders won a huge game against Albany last week to show they're the team to beat in the CAA.

7. The Citadel (5-0)

The toughest game of the year is now. If it can knock off Chattanooga, Citadel will be a top five team the rest of the year.

8. Montana (5-1)

The Grizz have a couple of challenges before the end of the month and the showdown of the year with Eastern Washington.

9. James Madison (5-1)

Big test for the Dukes this weekend, heading on the road to face a talented and hot New Hampshire team.

10. Youngstown State (4-1)

The Penguins showed off their defense on the road last week. A win today against UNI and they're poised to hang with NDSU the rest of the year.