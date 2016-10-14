Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll
Jeff Kolpack of The Forum and Dom Izzo of WDAY, who combine to cover North Dakota State's football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:
1. North Dakota State (5-0)
Still the clear cut best in the subdivision; defense is getting better each week.
2. Eastern Washington (5-1)
The Eagles have roared to three straight Big Sky Conference wins; will enjoy the week off.
3. Sam Houston State (5-0)
There's been no slowing the Bearkats to start 2016; Jeremiah Briscoe is playing at a high level at QB.
4. Jacksonville State (4-1)
JSU now begins conference play, which they should tear through the Ohio Valley. Gamecocks are a force again.
5. Chattanooga (6-0)
It's Showdown Saturday in the SoCon. The Mocs face the team that's challenging them for the title in The Citadel.
6. Richmond (5-1)
The Spiders won a huge game against Albany last week to show they're the team to beat in the CAA.
7. The Citadel (5-0)
The toughest game of the year is now. If it can knock off Chattanooga, Citadel will be a top five team the rest of the year.
8. Montana (5-1)
The Grizz have a couple of challenges before the end of the month and the showdown of the year with Eastern Washington.
9. James Madison (5-1)
Big test for the Dukes this weekend, heading on the road to face a talented and hot New Hampshire team.
10. Youngstown State (4-1)
The Penguins showed off their defense on the road last week. A win today against UNI and they're poised to hang with NDSU the rest of the year.