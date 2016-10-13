Shanley shuts out Minot, advances to state soccer semifinals

Noah scored on a header with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half. That snapped a scoreless tie and sparked the Deacons to a 2-0 victory against Minot in the first round of the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament Thursday, Oct. 13, at Sid Cichy Stadium.

"It was the start that sparked us and then we could go from there," Shanley head coach Ryan Christianson said. "Once we got the goal, we sort of calmed down."

The top seed from the East Region, Shanley (18-0-2) remained unbeaten and advanced to Friday's, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m. semifinal game.

"Bringing our hard work to the next game is all we need to do," Noah said.

With the wind at its back, Shanley generated multiple scoring chances in the first half against the Magicians. The Deacons finally found the net off a corner. Junior midfielder Max Busch crossed a ball to the back post. Noah came flying in and headed the ball into the net with less than eight minutes to play in the first half, giving Shanley a 1-0 lead.

"That was massive. We knew they were going to get their shots, get their looks," Minot head coach Creighton Bachmeier said. "Noah makes a good play on it and buries it on the edge there. We know that they are dangerous in the air."

Noah credited Busch with the setup.

"It was a great ball," Noah said. "All I really had to do was just put my head on it."

The Deacons added an insurance goal midway through the second half. Senior forward Jake Reinholz continued his stellar season, scoring a goal at 61 minutes, 50 seconds.

Reinholz has 39 goals through 20 games.

"After that second goal, we possessed (the ball) well," Christianson said. "That's been a struggle all year. We haven't been able to really finish out games."

Minot (7-10-2) had posted a 5-1-1 record in its previous seven games entering the state tournament.

"We tried doing too many things individually on the offensive side," Bachmeier said. "We were a little bit outmatched and we had to play flawless soccer. There was just two moments there where we forget exactly what we needed to do and good teams capitalize."

FIRST HALF: 1, SH, M. Noah (Busch) 32:20.

SECOND HALF: 2, SH, Reinholz 61:50.

SAVES: MHS, Braun 8, Francis 6. SH, Fowler 2.