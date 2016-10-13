Jamestown leaving N.D. rivals for Great Plains Conference

"We feel like we're joining the Big 10 of the NAIA," said Jamestown director of athletics Sean Johnson. "What that means academically and athletically is that we're joining one of the best conferences in the country, and the great thing is that we get to stay right where we're at, in the NAIA."

Previous overtures between the university and the GPAC had taken place, but this time the stars aligned.

"On two other occasions we've at least nibbled on the edges of talking about it," GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said. "But this time the timing was right."

Jamestown will become the 12th member of the GPAC, joining Dakota Wesleyan of Mitchell, S.D., Mount Marty College of Yankton, S.D., Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa), College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), Concordia University (Seward, Neb.), Doane University (Crete, Neb.), Dordt College (Sioux Center, Iowa), Hastings College (Hastings, Neb.), Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), Morningside College (Sioux City, Iowa) and Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa).

It's a bold move for Jamestown but does not come without questions. Instead of fitting into the geographically snug North Star, the closest school now by miles is Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, S.D. (240 miles). Winning over alumni also has been a challenge, but everything was taken under consideration, said Jamestown President Dr. Robert Badal.

"We're not afraid to risk being put in a difficult situation. We're not afraid of being an underdog," Badal said. "I remember an occasion many years ago where I had the opportunity to hear one of Dr. Martin Luther King's closest advisers and teachers speak, and he said something I'll never forget: 'Low aim, not failure, is sin.'"

"I think this speaks loudly as to why we are making this move."

In order to be accepted, 75 percent of the GPAC's 11 presidents had to vote in favor of the expansion. The vote was held on Monday in Seward, Neb. Westra declined to reveal the final tally in voting.

Expanding north, when the core of the GPAC is primarily concentrated along the Interstate-29 corridor from Sioux City, Iowa, to east-central Nebraska, was a consideration, but the pros far outweighed the cons, the commissioner said.

"That certainly was something we talked about, just like they talked about it here, but we were committed to finding the right partner and there's no question we have that with the University of Jamestown," Westra said.

The GPAC has maintained relative stability through the years. The conference did not add any schools from 2003 until College of St. Mary joined in 2015.

"We've been pretty deliberative in growth, and that's because of our commitment to finding the right members," said Westra, who's been commissioner of the GPAC since 2003. "At some point you have to leave your comfort zone. ... You need to have the desire to keep moving in intercollegiate athletics.

"If you stand still, it's done."