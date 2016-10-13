Wild's Boudreau: 'Can Auston Matthews score 320 goals?'

No, not Wayne Gretzky.

Auston Matthews.

OK. So, maybe that's jumping the gun a little bit. Still, the 19-year-old rookie seems to be on a trajectory toward greatness after his epic NHL debut Wednesday, when he scored four goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Matthews was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but no one expected what happened in Ottawa.

"Can Auston Matthews score 320 goals?" Wild coach Bruce Boudreau joked Thursday.

Zach Parise said he saw the highlights while eating dinner with the team Wednesday night.

"I got one my debut and I thought that was pretty cool," Parise said. "To get four is pretty special. To have that No. 1 overall tag, and then come out and deliver like that right away is impressive. ... It's unbelievable the way these guys are coming in."

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk said it's not a mistake that Matthews always seemed to be on an open patch of ice in his NHL debut.

"Those players find those spots," he said. "Patrick Kane is like that. (Alexander) Ovechkin. They know where the puck is going."

While he's well on his way to becoming a folk hero in Toronto, Matthews was also responsible for the game-winning goal after letting Senators center Kyle Turris beat him up the ice in overtime. Matthews took blame for the goal after the game, though it's safe to say Toronto won't be too mad.

"It's always interesting to see young stars play really well," Boudreau said. "As long as it's not against our team."

Matthews will have two more games under his belt — and maybe eight more goals — before he and the Maple Leafs take on the Wild next week at the Xcel Energy Center.

So, is Dubnyk worried?

"I've got a lot to think about before that one," he said with a laugh. "C'mon!"

'Fully committed'

Mike Yeo greeted members of the Twin Cities media with handshakes at Wednesday's morning skate. For those who watched him coach the Wild for most of five seasons, Yeo looked out of place wearing a St. Louis Blues tracksuit.

Yeo was 173-132-44 with the Wild before being fired in February on the heels of an eight-game losing streak. He has since stepped in as the coach-in-waiting with the Blues, serving as an associate until he takes over for the legendary Ken Hitchcock at the end of this season.

He said it was a strange feeling breaking down film on the Wild on Thursday morning.

"It is weird watching them," he said "I'm so used to watching them play and having it be my team. That part of it is very different."

The Wild's Charlie Coyle expected it to be unusual to skate past Yeo on the opposing bench.

"He was my first NHL coach," Coyle said. "So, yeah, it'll be a little weird."

In his new role, Yeo is responsible for the forwards and power play, among other things. He said he already has learned a lot from Hitchcock, who won a Stanley Cup in Dallas, and is looking forward to learning more.

Yeo said the hardest part has been leaving his wife, Tanya, and their son, Kyler, back in the Minnesota, where Kyler is captain of the Hill-Murray boys hockey team. His daughter, Braeden, is away at college.

"There will be a little bit of emotion and a lot of memories will flash through my head," Yeo said. "As soon as the puck drops, we're competitors and my attention and my focus will shift to our group. I've fully committed myself, 100 percent, to my job. I want to win this year. I want to win a Stanley Cup this year."

