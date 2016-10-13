Bemidji State enjoying offense from blueliners

With six of BSU's eight rostered defensemen either freshmen or sophomores, it was a fair query. But for defensemen Brett Beauvais, the fact that there are so many underclassmen on BSU's defense isn't a good indicator of experience.

Although Beauvais, as a junior, has the most career games played out of anyone on the BSU roster (75), he doesn't view that as significant.

"We have a young d-corps, but age-wise, a lot of the guys are 21, 22," said Beauvais, who scored and added two assists in last weekend's season-opening sweep of Bowling Green. "I'm one of the most experienced guys games-wise but I'm still 21 and a lot of our freshmen are 21 so it's kinda weird how that works."

Aside from Beauvais, three of BSU's sophomore blueliners played in more than 30 games last season as freshmen (Dillon Eichstadt, Dan Billett and Justin Baudry). All four played last weekend, as did freshmen Zach Whitecloud and Tommy Muck. Senior Carter Struthers, who hasn't played a regular-season game in two seasons, also suited up on Friday.

Overall, BSU head coach Tom Serratore was impressed with how the Beavers blueliners defended in front of goaltender Michael Bitzer against Bowling Green. Bitzer made 42 saves and allowed just one goal in each game in BSU's sweep.

"I was really happy with the way we played defensively," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "I thought we were pretty good below the tops of the circles defensively. We were physical, we had good sticks, we had good containment. We protected the tough areas pretty good. Overall for the opening weekend, we were pretty sharp."

The Beavers (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) head to Marquette, Mich., this weekend for a road series against Northern Michigan (6:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday). If last season's series against the Wildcats was any indication, the Beavers will have to rely on their young defensemen to come away with points. A season ago, BSU and NMU skated to a scoreless tie in one of their two games. In the other, NMU won 3-1.

"You know what to expect with (NMU head coach Walt Kyle's) team," Serratore said. "They're going to have good speed, they're going to be very good defensively. They've got a good mix of size.... They can play a physical game, they can play a speed-based game. They're very versatile from that standpoint."

The Beavers also proved to be pretty versatile last weekend against Bowling Green.

Aside from a solid showing from the Beavers' forward units—six different players scored BSU's six goals against the Falcons—BSU's defensemen were able to contribute greatly on offense.

Beauvais' three points currently leads the team, while Whitecloud scored his first collegiate goal on a power play and added an assist. Dan Billett also notched two helpers.

Serratore said that allowed the BSU offense to be "more versatile."

"We're trying to get more activity in the offensive zone out of them they have a good feel out there right now," Serratore said of the blueliners. "Take a look at the teams that win. They always have a defensemen or two that are up there, and that's what you need."

"I think it was a perfect way to start the year (with those younger guys)," Beauvais added. "The returning guys knew that that feeling felt like and we made sure to tell the younger guys too. We've got a good thing going so far so we have to keep it going."