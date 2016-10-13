"We've want them really bad," Moorhead senior Noah Yak said. "Ever since last year, it's what we've been thinking about all the time, just beating them."

The Spuds have to get there first. They took a step, although it was a little wobbly, Thursday, Oct. 13, at Jim Gotta Stadium. The No. 2 seed Spuds survived No. 7 seed Elk River-Zimmerman 1-0 for its 12th straight win. The Elks entered the match with a 3-12-1 overall record.

"When you play section play you have to raise your level, your energy, your intensity," Moorhead coach Lance Hansen said. "We have to execute well. We didn't execute the way that I know that we can. We didn't play with enough energy the way that we can. We looked nervous to begin with. We did a little better the second half, but not much."

The Spuds were visibly tight to open the match, but found the back of the net midway through. Yak made two defenders miss and fired top shelf into the back of the net from 23 yards out with 19 minutes, 17 seconds to go to put Moorhead up 1-0.

"I just saw the opportunity and I took it," Yak said. "I saw some space open at the top of the box and I just wanted to shoot it, so I did."

The tightness didn't leave Moorhead (14-2) for the remainder of the first half and to start the second half.

"I think it was just nerves kicking in, but hopefully by next game we're more settled down and we can figure out how to move the ball around better and work together as a team," Yak said. "Teams are not going to go down easy. We have to push to the end and put them away."

Elk River-Zimmerman had its chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Logan Gacke tried to sneak one between goalie Caden Triggs and the post, but Triggs swallowed it. Moments later, after a corner kick, Gacke had a shot from the box knocked away by Moorhead's Ryan Friesen. Elk River-Zimmerman kept possession and Tyler Thorson was one-on-one with Triggs but his shot went high and wide.

The Elks kept the pressure for most of the half, but Protus Babaya's red card put them down a player for the final 18:47 and they could never recover.

Moorhead host the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. against No. 3 seed Maple Grove. After the game, Hansen said to himself, "That's the most I've yelled at a soccer game."

"This team is capable of a lot better showing," Hansen said. "We did not play a section game today. We played better games in the regular season. We need to play a much better game on Saturday or we could be going down. We have to leave this in the past, put this in the rearview mirror and be a different team the next time we step on."

FIRST HALF: M, Yak, 20:43.

SECOND HALF: no scoring.

SAVES: M, Triggs 2. FS, Hildenbrand 9.

Moorhead girls top Brainerd

Moorhead's girls soccer team is headed to Saturday's Class 2A, Section 8 semifinals thanks to a 1-0 win over No. 5 seed Brainerd on Thursday at Jim Gotta Stadium.

No. 4 seed Moorhead (11-5-1) had three golden looks in the first four minutes against Brainerd, but Molly Rudolph stopped all three. The Spuds wouldn't put another shot on Rudolph, as the rest of the half belonged to the Warriors (12-4-1), but neither team could find the back of the net in the first half.

Kara Werth found the winner when her free kick from about 42 yards away bounced by Rudolph and into the back of the net with 10:16 remaining.

FIRST HALF: no scoring.

SECOND HALF: M, Werth, 29:44.

SAVES: M, Herdt 5. E, Rudolph 7.