Vah paces West Fargo in state tournament opener win

Vah fueled an aggressive West Fargo offense with a pair of goals to help the East Region's No. 2-seeded Packers beat West Region No. 3 seed and defending state champion Bismarck 3-2 in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Fargo Shanley's Sid Cichy Stadium.

"The first game is the most important game because then you have something to play for and then keep playing for," West Fargo head coach James Moe said. "Offensively, it took us awhile to get clicking, but when we were, we were dangerous."

After the other state tournament opening round games had been low scoring including two shootouts, the Demons (8-5-5) started the scoring early. About 35 yards from the goal, Tresor Mugwaneza struck the ball between West Fargo defenders and past the goalkeeper to give the Demons the first lead of the game.

Unlike those earlier games, the first lead wouldn't stand for long. West Fargo's Claude Vyamungu got the ball out to Vah on a fastbreak and he scored to tie things up for the Packers (15-3-1).

But Vah wasn't about to slow down. About 12 minutes later, Vah scored again on an assist from Vyamungu, who got it to Vah on a free kick, for a 2-1 lead at intermission.

"My teammates can depend on me when the moment comes, and I can depend on them to set me up and play as a team," Vah said. "Whenever I get the opportunity to score, I do and it feels great."

Though most of the second half was scoreless, Mahamed Osman scored off an assist from Ben Fritz-Saville to add to the West Fargo lead for good measure—and Osman did a flip as a celebration as the cherry on top. Though Mason Stotz scored a goal for Bismarck late in the contest, the Packers held on to advance.

"They've got unbelievably talented players, so you've got to give credit," Bismarck head coach Andy Foss said. "Our guys battled, battled and battled and that's all we've asked out of them all year."

FIRST HALF: 1, B, Mugwaneza, 8:12. 2, WF, Vah (Vyamungu), 23:32. 3, WF, Vah (Vyamungu), 35:35.

SECOND HALF: 4, WF, Osman (Fritz-Saville) 64:03. 5, B, Stotz, 88:22.

SAVES: B, Schmidt 5-3--8. WF, McKinnon 1-4--5.