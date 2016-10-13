Metro high school volleyball roundups

Kenzee Langlie added 45 assists and 31 digs for the Eagles.

Fargo Davies is now 12-5 in the EDC and 20-9 overall.

Fargo North is now 10-6 in the EDC and 15-11 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, West Fargo 2

FARGO—Kylie Kanwischer totaled 18 kills along with nine blocks in Fargo Shanley's 3-2 win over West Fargo.

Julia Vetter tallied 61 assists and Brookelyn Dew registered 16 digs for the Deacons.

Darian Chwialkowski recorded 22 kills along with four aces and Taylor Morris added 50 assists for the Packers.

Fargo Shanley is now 12-3 in the EDC and 19-8 overall.

West Fargo is now 10-6 in the EDC and 17-12 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Wahpeton 0

WAHPETON, N.D.—Kalli Hegerle recorded 11 kills along with 19 assists, six digs, two blocks and two aces as West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Wahpeton 3-0. Casey Coste added 23 digs and collected four aces and Jill Bledsoe tallied 13 digs along with two aces for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 12-4 in the EDC and 21-6 overall.

Valley City 3, Fargo South 0

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Macy Olstad recorded 13 kills and Reagan Ingstad added 29 assists as Valley City topped Fargo South in an EDC match on Thursday.

Valley City is now 6-10 in the EDC and 17-12 overall.

Fargo South moved to 6-10 in the EDC and 10-16 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Northern Cass 2

FARGO—Marley Holt recorded 26 kills along with six blocks for Fargo Oak Grove in their win over Northern Cass on Thursday.

Avery Zasada added 30 digs and Emily Card tallied 49 assists for the Grovers.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Win-E-Mac 1

MOORHEAD—Niisa Hoiberg tallied 11 kills along with four aces and Taryn Nellermoe recorded 28 assists as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Win-E-Mac 3-1 on Thursday. Lexi Noyes totaled 32 digs and Carmen Albrecht added 30 digs for the Falcons.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Pelican Rapids 0

DILWORTH, Minn.—Faith Anderson tallied 11 kills and Sofia Reno totaled 20 assists as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Pelican Rapids 3-0 on Thursday.

Paige Fabre added 15 digs and Shelby Mullikin recorded three aces for the Rebels.