    Cobbers, Moorhead Police partner for Cops & Kids

    By Eric Peterson Today at 12:10 p.m.

    MOORHEAD—The Concordia athletic department has partnered with the Moorhead Police Department for a Cops & Kids event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

    Moorhead elementary, Grace Lutheran and Horizon Middle school students have a chance to be invited as guests (with adult supervision) to the Cobbers football game at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Hamline Pipers at Jake Christiansen Stadium.

    The goal of the partnership is to provide safe, healthy and positive activity for children in the community, and also reinforce to children that police officers are positive people who will help them in need. The Concordia athletic department wants to showcase the school's student-athletes as role models for the youth.

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
