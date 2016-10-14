Cobbers, Moorhead Police partner for Cops & Kids

Moorhead elementary, Grace Lutheran and Horizon Middle school students have a chance to be invited as guests (with adult supervision) to the Cobbers football game at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Hamline Pipers at Jake Christiansen Stadium.

The goal of the partnership is to provide safe, healthy and positive activity for children in the community, and also reinforce to children that police officers are positive people who will help them in need. The Concordia athletic department wants to showcase the school's student-athletes as role models for the youth.