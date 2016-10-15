In his first NFL season, Wentz has been cool under pressure

He has completed 30 of 36 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns thus far against the blitz. His 132.2 blitz passer rating is the second highest in the NFL, behind only the Falcons' Matt Ryan (144.3).

Rookies, especially ones with just 23 college starts who hail from an FCS school—albeit the Alabama of FCS schools—aren't supposed to be this poised, this astute, this ahead of the game.

But Wentz is.

"As soon as he got here, you knew he was very attuned not only to the line calls, but the protections, the hots, all that stuff," center Jason Kelce said. "With young quarterbacks, usually that all comes second. They usually have the routes and all that stuff down first, and then, eventually, you get to that understanding (of the other stuff). But he's more on top of that than I've ever seen any rookie."

Many scouts viewed Wentz as a bit of a project before the draft because he came from an FCS school.

But the fact of the matter is, NDSU and its pro-style offense probably is a better NFL training ground for quarterbacks than 80 percent of the Division I schools, many of which run no-huddle, spread offenses.

"I think his efficiency against the blitz, first and foremost, speaks to his ability," Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. "You saw that in college. We could see that when we talked to him (before the draft), just from how easy he talked about protections and what he did in college. How advanced he was in his thinking. Not just what they did, but how he thought and how he processed things against the blitz.

"Then he walks into a situation where he's got a good offensive line. He's got a center (Kelce) who is as good as you can be communication-wise in helping him."

Other young quarterbacks, such as Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott and the Broncos' Trevor Siemian, also are off to impressive starts. Prescott hasn't thrown an interception in 155 attempts, and Siemian has completed 67.3 percent of his passes.

But they haven't excelled against the blitz as Wentz has. Prescott has a 54.1 completion percent when defenses have blitzed. Two of Siemian's three interceptions have come against the blitz.

Wentz, meanwhile, has an NFL-best 83.3 completion percent against the blitz. He's averaging 8.5 yards per attempt against extra rushers.

"We both really enjoy (the chess match against the blitz)," Kelce said. "But he's one of the few quarterbacks that enjoys it that much. He takes a very active role in making corrections.

"He's not at all afraid to, if he has a good feel on it and knows there's a chance he could be hot (blitzed), he's not afraid to send it over this way and throw hot if he needs to. He's very attuned to the blitz, no doubt."

Wentz has had the benefit of excellent teachers since arriving in Philadelphia, including two former NFL quarterbacks, Reich and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel has been another invaluable mentor for the rookie.

"Doug really puts a big emphasis on (the blitz)," Reich said. "The blitz stuff is some of the most fun stuff we do as a staff and players together. We study apart from each other and then we have blitz meetings together and we work things out together. I think those meetings have been pretty dynamic."

Said Kelce: "We have a lot of communication right now between the quarterback and the offensive line. Between all of the coaches and the players themselves. There's just a lot of communication in terms of blitz pickup, recognition, what our plans are going into the game. That way we're all on the same page. And if we're wrong, the quarterback knows how to fix it."

Much like Peyton Manning, Wentz loves the mental aspect of playing quarterback, loves the chess game against defenses. He isn't afraid of the blitz. He welcomes it.

"He embraces all of those concepts," wide receiver Jordan Matthews said. "He likes making those checks. He likes sliding the protection. He loves the game within the game. Some guys don't enjoy those details. They just want to go out and play. Not him.

"I just think that's who he is. It's his makeup. He likes to go out there and do all that stuff. That's the fun part (for him), and then he also goes out there and makes the plays.

"The way he embraces the work and all those details, I think that's why you're seeing the type of success he's having."

Up next: Philadelphia at Washington

When: Noon, today

TV: Fox

Radio: 970-AM

BEATING THE BLITZ

Players Team.................Cmp. Pct...... YPA........ TD/I............. Sk........... Rat.

Matt Ryan ATL................ 67.4.............. 8.5......... 5/0.............. 5............ 144.3

Carson Wentz PHI............83.3............... 8.5........ 3/0............. 1............ 132.2

Philip Rivers SD............... 76.1............... 11.2........ 2/0............. 3............ 126.7

Ryan Tannehill MIA.........60.0..............13.3........ 1/0............. 1........... 113.7

Drew Brees NO..................61.5.................. 6.1........ 4/0............. 3.......... 113.0

Kirk Cousins WAS............. 66.7.................. 9.3......... 1/0............ 2.......... 106.5

Aaron Rodgers GB............. 51.1................... 7.1.......... 5/1............ 2.......... 100.8

Matthew Stafford DET......62.1................... 7.6........... 1/0........... 2........... 97.1

Derek Carr OAK................59.3................... 6.9............ 4/1........... 2.......... 95.9

Joe Flacco BAL...................63.5................... 5.6........... 2/0........... 2.......... 91.2