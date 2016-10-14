"I wanted them," said Vah. "I wanted a rematch."

Vah and the Packers got Shanley, after a 3-1 win over Bismarck Century in the state semifinals Friday, Oct. 14, at Sid Cichy Stadium. West Fargo moved to 16-3-1 on the season with two of those losses coming against Shanley.

"We need to play harder than we did," said West Fargo sophomore forward Yussuf Mohamed, who scored a goal in the win over Century. "We were just standing around. We need to play 100 percent all the game, from start to the end."

The Packers didn't waste much time Friday. Mahamed Osman opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the match when Vah found him behind everyone and Osman found the back of the net.

"Quick goals just take the other team out of their game," West Fargo coach James Moe said. "Mentally, they're not ready. It's kind of a shock moment for them, so to get that early goal in any game, that's vital. You want to get them on their heels and make them play a little bit more nervous."

Exactly eight minutes after Osman's goal, Vah fired on net from just outside the box. Century goalie Brandon Kraenzel got a hand on it, but it bounced behind him. He knocked it back out before it trickled into the net, but Mohamed was there for the rebound to put the Packers up 2-0 less than 20 minutes into the match.

"I wanted to win it so bad," Mohamed said. "It felt good. It felt very good. We needed that. That's what we've been doing all season. We're trying to win state."

Century answered about three minutes later when Logan Brown found Zack Jensen in the box and Jensen cut the lead in half. Despite owning most of the first half, the Packers took just a one-goal lead into the halftime break.

"We talked about just don't let it all be for nothing," Moe said. "Being up 2-0 and the goal we gave up, we weren't very happy with ourselves. They set a standard at the beginning of the season of where they want to be and so far they've made it. Now, it's anybody's game. Anybody can take this game. Shanley is a great team, but we got to where we want to be, and now we have to finish it."

West Fargo took all momentum from Century (13-3-2) less than a minute into the second half when Bucumi Eliachim rattled in a shot off the left post and into the net 58 seconds into the second half to give the Packers a two-goal cushion that held up.

The Packers will play a Shanley team that beat them 4-3 in late August and 4-0 in late September back at Sid Cichy Stadium. The championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

"They capitalized on our mistakes," Moe said. "They put eight goals on us this year. A lot of them were well-earned goals because they just outplayed us and they worked harder than us, but we also kind of put ourselves in a hole. We have to clean up our game defensively. Can't be swinging at the ball and missing. Just make sure we're utilizing proper passing. It's going to be a great match."

FIRST HALF: WF, Osman (Vah), 9:14. WF, Mohamed, 17:14. BC, Jensen (Brown), 20:29.

SECOND HALF: WF, Eliachim (Vah), 0:58.

SAVES: WF, McKinnon 6. BC, Kraenzel 8.