Metro high school volleyball roundups
Fargo Oak Grove 3, Northern Cass 2
FARGO—Marley Holt recorded 26 kills along with six blocks for Fargo Oak Grove in its win over Northern Cass Thursday.
Avery Zasada added 30 digs and Emily Card tallied 49 assists for the Grovers.
Win-E-Mac 3, Moorhead Park Christian 1
MOORHEAD—Niisa Hoiberg tallied 11 kills along with four aces and Taryn Nellermoe recorded 28 assists as Moorhead Park Christian lost to Win-E-Mac 3-1 on Thursday.
Lexi Noyes totaled 32 digs and Carmen Albrecht added 30 digs for the Falcons.
