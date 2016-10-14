Metro high school volleyball roundups

Avery Zasada added 30 digs and Emily Card tallied 49 assists for the Grovers.

It was incorrectly reported in Friday's Forum sports section that Northern Cass won.

Win-E-Mac 3, Moorhead Park Christian 1

MOORHEAD—Niisa Hoiberg tallied 11 kills along with four aces and Taryn Nellermoe recorded 28 assists as Moorhead Park Christian lost to Win-E-Mac 3-1 on Thursday.

Lexi Noyes totaled 32 digs and Carmen Albrecht added 30 digs for the Falcons.

It was incorrectly reported in Friday's Forum sports section that Park Christian won.