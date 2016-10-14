Metro high school football roundups

Recommended for you

Andy Gravdahl added 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Packers.

Ethan Mathson threw for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Fargo Davies is now 3-3 in the EDC and 3-5 overall.

West Fargo remains undefeated at 6-0 in the EDC and 8-0 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 28, Fargo North 0

FARGO—Jason Gaulrapp rushed for 208 yards on 18 carries for three touchdowns to lead Sheyenne to the win. Keaton Mahnke added 64 yards on eight carries and Hayden Reynolds supplied 40 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown for the Mustangs (5-3, 4-2 EDC).

Jacoby Blasczyk recorded two interceptions, one in the Mustangs' endzone to preserve the shutout, while Caleb Kuznia also had an interception. Stephan Mallery led Sheyenne with five tackles.

Bobby Gunderson led the Spartans (1-7, 1-5) with six catches for 64 yards. North's Adam Hummel totaled 57 yards rushing.

Fargo South 42, Grand Forks Central 13

FARGO—Fargo South defeated Grand Forks Central 42-13 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Moorhead 42, Bemidji 14

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Moorhead rushed for 254 yards with Otis Weah recording a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown as Moorhead defeated Bemidji 42-14 on Friday.

Sam Grove added two rushing touchdowns and Bailey Life threw for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Spuds.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Pelican Rapids 14

GLYNDON, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Pelican Rapids 55-14 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Fargo Shanley 49, Central Cass 13

CASSELTON, N.D.—Haley Bucholz and Matt Burd each recorded two rushing touchdowns to lead Fargo Shanley over Central Cass 49-13.

Kadin Helsch added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Deacons.

Max Farquhar hauled in a 63-yard touchdown reception for the Squirrels.

Northern Cass 44, Oak Grove 28

ARTHUR, N.D.—Nick Nelson threw for three touchdowns and Brant Bohmert caught two touchdowns as Northern Cass defeated Fargo Oak Grove 44-28.

Ben Hoggarth tallied two rushing touchdowns and Bryce Bakkegard added two in the air in the loss for the Grovers.