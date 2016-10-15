"There was a lot of pressure, but the defense take it off me," Triggs said. "They've made some good stops, too."

There was no bigger stop for No. 2 seed Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 15, than Triggs' diving grab with 19 seconds remaining and the Spuds gripping a one-goal lead in the Class 2A, Section 8 semifinals against No. 3 seed Maple Grove. There was a scramble in the box and Triggs wasn't even sure who attempted to go top shelf on him, but he dove to his left and snagged it to preserve a 3-2 win for the Spuds and send them to their first section championship match since 2012.

"The ball was just bouncing around," Triggs said. "It went to one of their players. I just dove and made a save. It was amazing. It was one of the best feelings in the world."

Moments previous was one of the worst feelings in the world. Moorhead was less than two minutes away from a win and up 3-1 when Juan Mantilla's corner kick found the head of Karpeh Zoogley, and Zoogley found the back of the net to cut the lead to 3-2 with 1 minute, 41 seconds to go.

The Crimson went for magic in the final seconds, but Triggs snagged it away.

"That was unbelievable," Moorhead coach Lance Hansen said. "I wasn't surprised by it. We knew they were good in the air on tape, but his save was unbelievable. He played huge."

Moorhead struck first when Ryan Friesen sent a ball to the box that bounced off Joey Grundstrom's head and found the foot of Alhasan Alomar. Alomar's birthday present to Grundstrom was giving him an assist, as he fired it into the back of the night 12:28 into the match.

Moorhead (15-2) seemingly was taking all momentum into halftime when Noah Yak got behind everyone and fired low into the back of the net to put the Spuds up 2-0 with 4:28 remaining.

"Noah was a man among boys out there," Hansen said. "He looked like he was a college player against high school guys. We couldn't have won it without everyone's effort, but Noah's offense really helped us today."

The momentum only lasted 29 seconds, as Triggs misjudged Jack Gleckler's bomb from about 48 yards out and it bounced over him and into the back of the net to get Maple Grove (10-5-3) on the board. The score remained 2-1 until Yak had a bomb of his own from about 40 yards out to make it 3-1 with 5:34 to go in the match. Maple Grove nearly found the equalizer, but Triggs was there to shut the door and lock down Moorhead's 13th straight win.

"It was definitely kind of scary," Yak said. "We just had to finish it out and play hard until the end."

Hansen challenged the Spuds after they barely escaped No. 7 seed Elk River-Zimmerman on Thursday. They answered and will play Tuesday for a section championship at St. Cloud State University against top-seeded St. Cloud Tech at 7 p.m.

"This team really wanted it, and that's what made the difference today," Hansen said.

FIRST HALF: M, Alomar (Grundstrom), 12:28. M, Yak, 35:32. MG, Gleckler, 36:01.

SECOND HALF: M, Yak (Ali), 34:26. MG, Zoogley (Mantilla), 38:19.

SAVES: M, Triggs 5. MG, Shpak 1.