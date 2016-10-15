It came down to the final drive, with the Jackrabbits taking over at their 20-yard line with 2:28 remaining.

SDSU overcame a first-and-20 situation getting a first down on a Christion run to the Jackrabbits' 43-yard line. Later, a pass to Wieneke got 25 yards to the 11 with 21 seconds remaining.

After two incompletions, on third down, Christion's pass to Dallas Goedert reached the 2-yard line with five seconds remaining, meaning the Marker came down to one fourth-and-1 play.

It was the Jackrabbits who were the better second half team, although it didn't start that way.

The Bison made it a two-possession lead taking the second half kickoff 76 yards in nine plays to go up 17-3. Easton Stick did the damage with a 26-yard touchdown run and the Bison had the edge.

NDSU appeared to be on the verge of putting some serious distance on the Jackrabbits after stopping them on fourth down near midfield. But Bison running back King Frazier fumbled two plays later, and the Jacks took advantage of the turnover.

Christion hit Goedert from 13 yards for the touchdown and it was quickly 17-10 with 5:26 left in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits had 280 yards of total offense at that point, yet finding the end zone wasn't easy.

For instance, they were stopped inside the 1-yard line on fourth down in the first quarter.

The SDSU defense, however, kept the Bison from a bigger lead. After the touchdown to start the second half, the Bison offense had three straight possessions without much production, which eventually led to a Chase Vinatieri 42-yard field goal with 11:04 left.

That made it 17-13.

SDSU got the ball back at its own 30 with a chance to take the lead. But a fourth-and-15 pass, a drive that was hurt by a holding penalty, wasn't near any SDSU receiver and the Bison took over with 4:00 remaining.

They didn't go anywhere in three plays giving the Jacks the final shot.