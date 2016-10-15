St. Cloud State running back Jaden Huff scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies to a 41-38 victory against the Dragons in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football Saturday, Oct. 15, at Scheels Field at Alex Nemzek Stadium.

"We're to the point in our program to where we're not going to accept moral victories," Dragons senior wide receiver Cory Ambrose said. "No more moral victories. We've just got to win these games."

The Dragons (3-4, 1-2 North) haven't beat St. Cloud State (4-3, 3-0) since 1983. The Huskies have won the past 10 meetings.

"We didn't pack it in. We were able to come back," Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. "We found a way to battle back in and get over the hump. We just didn't stay with it until the end."

The Dragons took a 38-34 lead after running back Austin Stone scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 13 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. That gave MSUM its first lead after trailing 27-0 less than three minutes into the second quarter.

"It's tough against any team to spot them 27," Laqua said. "I'm really proud of the resiliency of our kids."

Dragons safety Michael Strand intercepted St. Cloud State quarterback Nate Meyer in the end zone with 5:37 remaining in the fourth. MSUM then drove the ball just past midfield before it had to punt, pinning the Huskies at their own 11-yard line with 2:47 to play.

On the drive, Meyer completed passes for 37 yards to Nick Greenlund and Jamison Parsons for 33 yards on back-to-back plays to move the ball to the MSUM 4.

The Dragons forced a fourth-and goal from the 3 with less than a minute to play. MSUM was whistled for a pass interference on Parsons with 49 seconds to play. On the next play, Huff scored to give the Huskies a 41-38 lead.

The game winning drive lasted 2 minutes, 3 seconds and took eight plays.

"We had a host of chances to stop that series earlier," Laqua said.

The Dragons started the ensuing drive at their own 35 after St. Cloud State booted the kickoff out of bounds. MSUM worked the ball to the Huskies 23 with 10 seconds remaining, after quarterback Demetrius Carr completed a pass to wide receiver Hunter Braaten for 10 yards.

On the next play, Ambrose got the Huskies defense, but couldn't connect with Carr.

"We felt like we had one shot to take it," Laqua said. "We just missed Cory."

The Dragons sent out their field-goal unit with 6 seconds remaining. Sophomore kicker Joe Tjosvold misfired from 40 yards, missing a chance to force overtime.

Carr, who came on in relief of starter Jake Hodge, helped rally the Dragons. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior completed 22 of 32 passes for 387 and three touchdowns.

"For him to come in and really spark the team and get things rolling I think was impressive," Laqua said. "We did get things going in rhythm. ... The biggest problem was the start."

Ambrose finished with six catches for 144 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown catch. Dragons junior wide receiver Damon Gibson had eight catches for 172 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown catch.

"At the start we just didn't have the energy," Ambrose said. "We weren't playing like we usually play. You never like to start out that way. ... We kind of got a fire going after that."

SCSU 20 7 7 7--41

MSUM 0 14 17 7--38

SCSU--Parsons 10 pass from Meyer (Witte kick)

SCSU--Meyer 1 run (Witte kick)

SCSU--Pass 23 pass from Meyer (kick failed)

SCSU--Blando 3 run (Witte kick)

MSUM--Braaten 32 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM--Gibson 5 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM--Tjosvold 25 FG

MSUM--Stone 2 run (Tjosvold kick)

SCSU--Greenlund 3 pass from Meyer (Witte kick)

MSUM--Ambrose 65 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM--Stone 2 run (Tjosvold kick)

SCSU--Huff 2 run (Witte kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: SCSU, Huff 13-35, Meyer 11-29, Blando 9-23, Greenlund 1-0, Team 1(-1). MSUM, Stone 26-145, Carr 7-22, Sweep 5-9, Hodge 2-(-9).

PASSING: SCSU, Meyer 22-42-1 378 yards. MSUM, Carr 22-32-0 387, Hodge 4-7-1 75.

RECEIVING: SCSU, Pass 8-172, Parsons 6-88, Greenlund 4-74, Carver 2-34, Hartman 1-9, Huff 1-1. MSUM, Gibson 8-172, Braaten 8-95, Ambrose 6-144, Moore 2-33, Stone 1-13, Sweep 1-5.