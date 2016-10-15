Overtime goal gives Fighting Hawks women sweep over Mankato

That's why, even though the Fighting Hawks struggled much of Saturday, Oct. 15,, coach Brian Idalski was elated with the 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Freshman Emma Nuutinen buried a beautiful feed by classmate Ryleigh Houston with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the extra session to give UND a two-game sweep.

"It's huge," Idalski said. "No doubt, that would have hurt us at the end of the year. It's unfortunate, going through the process to develop players and build a team, that we have such a razer thin schedule to get to the NCAAs and make the tournament. Every game is huge for us. If we let a few of those slip away, that's typically the difference between us getting kicked out of the tournament. That's big for us to find a way."

Nuutinen finished with a goal and an assist to complete a three-goal, four-point weekend. Senior defenseman Gracen Hirschy, senior forward Kayla Gardner and sophomore forward Vilma Tanskanen also scored for UND, which improved to 4-1-1 overall and 3-1 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.

Megan Hinze scored twice for the Mavericks, who dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the WCHA.

Gardner, who was playing against her younger sister, Demi, for the first time, also added an assist. The former Warroad (Minn.) High School star is second on the team in scoring with four points and has already surpassed her point total from a season ago.

"Kayla has played lights out to start the year," Idalski said. "She's been physically strong and her level of compete and battle has been good. It's nice to see her put it all together."

UND, which won Friday's series opener 6-0, never trailed on Saturday, extended its unbeaten streak against MSU-Mankato to 10 games.

The Fighting Hawks never trailed Saturday but were unable to pull away, holding leads at 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before getting the overtime winner.

On the winning goal, Houston skated behind the net with the puck. MSU-Mankato goalie Katie Bidulka thought Houston was going to wrap it around and started moving from left to right, but Houston dished it back to Nuutinen, who buried it.

"It was good teamwork, a good pass from Houston," Nuutinen said. "I had the easy job to score the goal. I had almost an empty net."

UND goalie Lexie Shaw's shutout streak ended at 147:23, but she still improved to 4-0-1 on the season with a 0.97 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.

"I thought we came out and played the way we wanted," Idalski said. "We had good energy and jam and got the first one. Then, we turned off the car and let them beat us to loose pucks and win battles. When you do that, you make it an uphill climb for yourself. That's what it was. Character-wise, to solve it, that's a big thing for a young club.

"In years past, that's probably a game we don't find a way to win. To be able to not put our best performance together and still come out on top, that's a big thing to have that type of confidence."