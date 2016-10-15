Kolpack: Bison offense went thud in second half

As it was, the 19-17 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 15, was a zinger to most of the 18,828 fans at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome—just the second win for SDSU in Fargo since 1962.

The other one, a 25-24 victory in 2008, had a similar feel. That one was accomplished via a two-point conversion pass with two minutes to go. This one was the result of the much-maligned SDSU defense shutting down the Bison in the second half.

Nobody outside of the Jackrabbits locker room saw that coming. The longest run by a Bison running back all day was seven yards.

Seven.

Yards.

"We just didn't make the plays, that's what this game comes down to," said Bison quarterback Easton Stick. "The coaches put us in good situations and we left a couple out there today."

There were probably more than a couple in the second half, which started all fine and dandy for the Bison taking the second half kickoff and marching 76 yards in nine plays. Stick scored on a 26-yard run and the Bison led 17-3.

But it was crickets for the offense after that, with perhaps the biggest boo-boo a fumble by King Frazier on NDSU's ensuing possession. The Bison had just stopped SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion on a fourth-and-1 play from the Bison 46-yard line and had all the momentum in the world.

Only 46 yards, or perhaps just a couple of first downs from field goal range, and the Jacks would have been in real deep trouble.

But five plays after Frazier's fumble, Christion hit tight end Dallas Goedert on a 12-yard scoring play and the game was on. The NDSU offense after that?

One first down and punt.

Three plays and punt.

One first down and punt.

Three plays and punt.

You don't win, or deserve, a Dakota Marker with offensive production like that with the game on the line. And here's the kicker: the lack of yards came against a defense that was statistically inefficient coming in, giving up 35.6 points a game and halfway given the label of a Big Sky defense in the social media world.

Where did the Jackrabbits find their stoppers?

"We try to do that every week," said SDSU linebacker Jesse Bobbit. "There was a burst of energy this week playing NDSU, the rivalry and No. 1 team in the nation."

Asked about the statistics not being real shining the past couple of weeks, Bobbit said the players focused on "positive vibes."

"Everything on the sideline was awesome," Bobbit said. "No matter if they scored, we were ready to go. We made sure this week that we were knowing we were going to win. Leave no doubt."

College football changes from week to week so certainly there is no need to hike the needle on the panic meter. There needs to be an element of an upward trend on the learning curve, however, if the Bison are going to continue a drive toward postseason.

It was the Jacks who brought the pressure to NDSU in the second half and the Bison didn't answer.

"They blitzed us a lot," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "Whether we had a harder time picking up the blitz, making some audible at the line of scrimmage we'll have to see. They did a great job of blitzing us in the second half."

Sometimes, you don't have to score to win games. Just get a couple first downs. Last year, in the first loss at Montana, the Bison offense couldn't do that late in the game and the Grizzlies capitalized.

On Saturday, after the Bison defense held the Jacks on a fourth-and-15 play at the NDSU 31-yard line with 4:00 left, the offense had a chance to put it away.

"A four-minute drive, that's what we wanted, a four-minute drive," Klieman said. "And kill the clock and we didn't do it."

Frazier was stopped for no gain. Stick's pass to RJ Urzendowski got four yards to the 35. On third-and-6, Stick's pass wasn't close to a completion. Punt.

The Jacks had 2:28 to cover 80 yards. It took them 2:27.

The SDSU offense may have had the last play, but the Jacks' defense gave them the chance.

"I think we put more pressure on North Dakota State in terms of blitzes," said SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier. "The guys just did their job. Just do your job and give yourself a chance."