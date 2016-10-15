Metro high school volleyball roundups

The Spuds split on Friday, losing to Prior Lake 2-0, then defeating Marshall 2-1 to finish the first day. Madison Dierling recorded eight kills and Kortney Carney added 19 assists in the win over Marshall.

On Saturday, Moorhead picked up wins over Woodbury and Caledonia, then fell to East Ridge.

Moorhead placed sixth in the tournament.

Oak Grove 3, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 0

FARGO—Shelby Funfar and Marley Holt each recorded 10 kills as Oak Grove blanked Fergus Falls Hillcrest 3-0 on Saturday.

Julia Bogart recorded four aces in the win. Emily Teigen added six kills for the Grovers.

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Caira Berg registered 13 kills, six blocks, five digs and two aces as Fargo Shanley topped Fargo South 3-0 in an EDC match on Saturday.

Anna Brakke recorded seven kills and six digs in the loss for the Bruins.

Emily Dietz added 12 kills for the Deacons.

Shanley moves to 13-3 in the EDC and 20-8 overall.

Fargo South is now 5-11 in the EDC and 10-17 overall.