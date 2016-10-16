Bison fall to Jackrabbits in college women's soccer

With the loss, the Bison fall to 8-7-1 overall and 3-2-1 in Summit League play, while the Jackrabbits improve to 9-5-1 on the season and 4-1-0 in league action.

SDSU's Tori Poole netted what turned out to be the game-winning goal just six minutes into the match off a shot from Lindsee Larson that deflected off the post.

NDSU is scheduled to return to action on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Fort Wayne.