Bison volleyball team falls in another five-set match

It was the third straight five-set match for NDSU, the first time that happened since early in the 2009 season against Florida State, Northern Colorado and Miami (Fla.). NDSU, 4-4 in the Summit and 6-15 overall, is scheduled to play at surging Oral Roberts (4-4 SL, 12-10) Saturday, Oct. 22.

Emily Minnick had 16 kills and hit .367 for NDSU and became the 24th player to reach 1,000 kills in a career. Minnick, a 6-foot-1 senior from Willmar, Minn., has 1,002 kills overall.

Hadley Steffen finished with 15 kills and Emily Miron added nine for the Bison while teammate Brianna Rasmusson was credited with 39 assists, nine digs and seven kills.