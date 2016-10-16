Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Roughed up Wentz said it was hard to get in groove in loss

    Concordia claims a 4-0 women's soccer victory

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:44 p.m.

    SUPERIOR, Wis.—Alexandra Jones and Emily Wendorff each scored two goals to lift Concordia to a 4-0 win over Wisconsin-Superior Sunday, Oct. 16, in college women's soccer.

    Jones, a junior from Shakopee, Minn., scored in the first half with an assist from Paige McCullough and again in the second half with an assist from Wendorff and Maddy Reed. Wendorff, a senior from Fargo Davies, scored in the first half with an assist from Emily Payne and in the second half with an assist from Erin Eidsness.

    Concordia improves to 4-8-3 overall while Wisconsin-Superior falls to 1-12.

    Explore related topics:sportscollege soccerConcordiacobbers
    Advertisement