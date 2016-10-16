Concordia claims a 4-0 women's soccer victory

Jones, a junior from Shakopee, Minn., scored in the first half with an assist from Paige McCullough and again in the second half with an assist from Wendorff and Maddy Reed. Wendorff, a senior from Fargo Davies, scored in the first half with an assist from Emily Payne and in the second half with an assist from Erin Eidsness.

Concordia improves to 4-8-3 overall while Wisconsin-Superior falls to 1-12.