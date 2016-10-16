New LA stadium to top US Bank facility in looks, cost

Kroenke visited the Vikings' new venue for a Sept. 1 preseason game. He spent plenty of time walking around before the game looking for ideas that could be used for the temporarily named City of Champions Stadium, which will open in Inglewood, Calif., in 2019, and is projected to cost $2.66 billion.

U.S. Bank Stadium, which cost $1.1 billion, was designed by HKS Architects in Dallas, the same firm doing the Rams' stadium. In an interview with the Pioneer Press, Kroenke said the use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (EFTE), a fluorine-based clear plastic that covers half the U.S. Bank roof, played in role in architects using the same material for the roof of the Los Angeles-area stadium.

"It's really beautiful,'' Kroenke said of U.S. Bank. "We looked at a lot of things in detail. ... I like the ability when the light comes in. That's called ETFE .... We have a lot of that. We're using it in L.A. in a different way.

"I like the colors (at U.S. Bank). I thought the colors were all sort of synchronized. It's pleasing when you walk in there, you feel good. I looked at the surfaces and finishes. I just thought they did an outstanding job. (Owners) Zygi and Mark (Wilf) did a really good job of working through everything, so I'd give them very high marks. It's something really to be proud of.''

Kroenke said he had looked at early designs about how U.S. Bank Stadium would use ETFE, and "we liked what they were doing.'' He said there will be a lot more of the material on a huge roof that will cover City of Champions Stadium, which will seat 80,000 and be part of an entertainment complex on a 300-acre plot of land.

When talking about U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this month, Vikings hall of fame coach Bud Grant said, "This will be the best one until the one in Los Angeles." Kroenke was flattered by that remark.

"I think that's a high compliment," he said. "Bud's seen a lot of facilities."

Kroenke moved the Rams from St. Louis earlier this year back to Los Angeles, where they had been from 1946-94. They will play through the 2018 season at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Raiders also moved from Los Angeles following the 1994 season. With the NFL returning after more than a two-decade absent, Kroenke said there had to be stadium that was one for the ages.

"(Kansas City Chiefs chairman) Clark Hunt, he gave a talk a couple of months ago and he said that he felt like those in the (NFL) ownership group had to approve our project because it was simply going to be the best facility in the world,'' Kroenke said. "That's what we shot for. We wanted to be the best. We all more forward (with stadiums).

"I think going back to L.A. for the NFL, we had to do it right, so there's no room for being sort of second best. ... (NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell), he gave a list to us in 2012 to teams that could possibly move to Los Angeles, and he wanted an iconic stadium, so I think that's what we tried to give him, and I feel like most of the owners feel like we have designed one. So we're excited about it.''

While a roof will cover City of Champions Stadium, Kroenke said there will be sections on the sides that will allow air to pass through. While Kroenke said that is different from U.S. Bank Stadium, which has 95-foot-high doors that can be opened, he said about that feature, "I love it.''

City of Champions Stadium was named earlier this year to play host to Super Bowl LV in 2021. U.S. Bank will hold Super Bowl LII in 2018.