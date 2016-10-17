The Twins announced Monday that St. Thomas will play St. John's in a game scheduled for Sept. 13, 2017. NDSU was having discussions with the Twins to hold one of its football games at Target Field.

St. Thomas and St. John's is an NCAA Division III rivalry that dates back to 1901. Six of the top 14 all-time Division III attendance marks have involved the St. Thomas-St. John's rivalry. Their 2015 game drew a Division III-record crowd of 17,317 fans.

The football field at Target Field is scheduled to run from the first-base line towards left field.