    St. Thomas, St. John's, not NDSU, will play football at Target Field

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:46 a.m.
    Target Field in Minneapolis will hold its first football game Sept. 23, 2017 when NCAA Division III rivals St. Thomas and St. John's will play each other. Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    MINNEAPOLIS—The first-ever football game to be played at Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team, will not involve North Dakota State.

    The Twins announced Monday that St. Thomas will play St. John's in a game scheduled for Sept. 13, 2017. NDSU was having discussions with the Twins to hold one of its football games at Target Field.

    St. Thomas and St. John's is an NCAA Division III rivalry that dates back to 1901. Six of the top 14 all-time Division III attendance marks have involved the St. Thomas-St. John's rivalry. Their 2015 game drew a Division III-record crowd of 17,317 fans.

    The football field at Target Field is scheduled to run from the first-base line towards left field.

