Recreation scoreboard

High game: Dennis Palowski 299, Mark Lewis 278, Shawn Skrove 269, Jeremy Flaig 268, Perry Peyerl 259, Chad Froseth 258, Tim Cusey 257, Eric Brauwn 257.

Women

High series: Alexis Barton 614, Christina Nelson 565, Jessica Smallarz 552, Ann Kelley 535, kCarol Swanson 518, Julie Grant 506, MJ Jones 502..

High game: Alexis Barton 225, Jessica Smallarz 217, Christina Nelson 213, Ann Kelley 204.

Seniors men

High series: Cliff Hagen 604, Wayne Lucht 585, Mike Joyce 566, Rick Vanderford 563, Dan Hunt 558, Arnie Breikjern 520, Ed Zvirovski 514, Larry Ramstad 507, Jim Blake 500.

High game: Cliff Hagen 227, Wayne Lucht 223, 213, Rick Vanderford 214, 201, Arnie Breikjern 212, Mike Joyce 204..

Seniors women

High series: Kathy Polkinghorn 533, Harriet Marquart 487, Karin Schumacher 480, Marion Anderson 480.

High game: Karin Schumacher 210, Kathy Polkinghorn 191, Harriett Marquart 186, Becky Bakke 179, Cindy Sundby 179, Connie Dullum 176, Marion Anderson 176.

The Bowler

Men

High series: Jon Matter 730, Larry Bormann 700, Don Thilmony 694, Tony Del Percio 684, Bob Lewis 676, Steve Dewald 669, Sam Lewis 668, Casey Holowell 660, David Corneliusen 657, Scott Handlos 652.

High game: Jon Matter 289, Larry Bormann 279, John Urbanac 269, Bob Lewis 268, Adam Carico 267, Steve Dewald 262, Dave Green 258, Don Thilmony 256, Stan Dreckman 256, Scott Handlos 254.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 656, Nikki Hersrud 640, Candy Herzog 630, Tricia York 537, Patti Stedman 517, Linda Carico 505, Becky Unterseher 503, Deb Becker 501, Shelly Staples 496, Julie Schoenecker 488.

High game: Emily Peterson 247, Nikki Hersrud 233, Tricia York 233, Candy Herzog 220, Shelly Staples 207, Becky Unterseher 200, Julie Shoenecker 200, Patti Stedman 199, Joann Hamrick 187, Nancy Paur 187.

Seniors men

High series: John Davis 498.

High game: John Davis 188.

Senior women

High series: Jan Krauter 424, Helen Maesse 408.

High game: Jan Krauter 159, Laurie Paulson 150, Marilyn Messner 150, Romelle Toussaint 147.

Junior Major's 15-18

High series: Brent Pesce 501, Eric Trefethren 501, Austen Johnson 488, Max Sunderlin 482, Adam Skrove 473, Anthony Szeluga 460, Cassidy Peterson 460.

High game: Eric Trefethren 194, Brent Pesce 181, Max Sunderlin 180, Austen Johnson 179, Adam Skrove 174, Cassidy Peterson 174, Jemsy Ricehill 164.

Junior 12-14

High series: Anakin Bruesch 468, Christian Abraham 433, Kyle Hagen 390, Dylan McIntyre 388, Brady Johnson 383, Jace Holston 378, Jordan Pesce 378.

High game: Kyle Hagen 169, Anakin Bruesch 165, Christian Abraham 152, Jordan Pesce 146, Jasmine Sadek 145, Brady Johnson 139, Tanner Pris 137.

Preps 9-11

High series: Ryker Bruesch 352, Max Rick 325, Isabelle Sunderlin 319, Jack Rick 307, Lily Burow 307, Rylie Burow 300, Ryder Solem 236.

High game: Ryker Bruesch 135, Lily Burow 134, Max Rick 130, Isabelle Sunderlin 123, Jack Rick 113, Rylie Burow 113, Briggs Hanson 103.

Bantam 8-and-under

High series: Kyzen Akason 239, Avery Jones 190, Isabella Smalley 144, Asher Jones 140.

High game: Kyzen Akason 92, Avery Jones 72, Asher Jones 59, Isabella Smalley 57.

Sunset Lanes

Week of Oct. 7

Men

High series: Todd Nelson 722, Rob Pedersen 719, Mike Larson 714, Chris Charles 707, Scott Handlos 691, Jerad Schmitt 685, Kevin Cummings 679, Rich Wendt 665, Rich Vos 661, Nate Sims 653.

High game: Rich Wendt 278, Bones Lorenzen 272, Mike Larson 265, Josh Smith 257, Scott Handlos 255, Kevin Cummings 255, Rob Pederson 255, Mike Fulton Jr. 252, Chris Charles 248, Todd Nelson 247.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 682, Nicole Haffely 669, Jody Coste 515, Ashley Anderson 502, Shelley Thies 466.

High game: Nicole Haffely 299, Emily Peterson 278, 210, Ashley Anderson 217, Shelley Thies 205, Jody Coste 201.

Week of Oct. 14

Men

High series: Ryan Krabbenhoft 726, Mike Morris 707, Jerad Schmitt 705, Darin Sundstrom 684, Al Cloutier 676, Rob Pederson 673, Trent Johnson 669, Jay Lere 665, Mike Larson 665, Kaleb Thalmann 661.

High game: Jay Lere 289, Jerad Schmitt 267, Chad Geist 266, Trent Johnson 265, Kalbe Thalmann 265, Garret Tepper 255, Ryan Krabbenhoft 254, Al Cloutier 250, Eli Dumke 245, Keanen Aust 245..

Women

High series: Jody Coste 542, Lucy Knutson 531, Kim Morris 529, Sienna Anderson 525, Ashley Anderson 523, Jess Mortenson 519, Kim Morris 518.

High game: Jess Mortenson 200, Kim Morris 199, Jody Coste 199, Ashley Anderson 193, Kim Morris 192, Jet Coste 191.

Seniors men

High series: Arnie Breikjern 550, Bill Widnes 536, Jack Kritzberger 468.

High game: Arnie Breikjern 193, Jack Kritzberger 190, Bill Widnes 189.

Seniors women

High series: Mary Lou Thompson 467, Darlene Johnson 416, Margaret Myers 400.

High game: Mary Lou Thompson 161, Darlene Johnson 151, Donna Suckut 148.

West Acres Bowl

Men

High series: Cord Becker 772, Larry Bormann 766, Chad Lindemann 763.

High game: Cord Becker 289, Larry Bormann 279, Todd Jansen 278, Landen Schadler 278.

Women

High series: Ally Meyer 673, Bobbi Jo Olson 610, Becca Olund 602.

High game: Bobbi Jo Olson 272, Ally Meyer 246, Becca Olund 243.

Senior Men

High series: Merle DeBuhr 595, Ray Schneider 544, Fred Brackett 538.

High game: Fred Brackett 227, Ray Schneider 225, Merle DeBuhr 225, Richard McDougall 223.

Senior Women

High series: Connie Olson 496, Dorothy Meyer 459, Marge Peters 446.

High game: Connie Olson 174, Margie Peters 166, Dorothy Meyer 166, Gladys Mulvaney 161.

Juniors

High series: Tyler Sandvig 609, Thomas Sandvig 605, Jerrin Baumgarten 546.

High game: Tyler Sandvig 248, Thomas Sandvig 240, Jerrin Baumgarten 222.

Prep

High series: Chris Bauman 376, Reagan Black 314, Eric Biver 309.

High game: Chris Bauman 135, Reagan Black 125, Trelynn Mallum 122.

Bantams

High series: Mason Fattersack 157, Maddie Orn 150, Celia Black 136.

High game: Mason Fattersack 85, Maddie Orn 84, Celia Black 76.

Stars and Strikes

Junior girls

High series: Sydney Paler 486, Casey Michelsen 465, Sarah Mord 439.

High game: Sydney Paler 195, Casey Michelsen 177, Ava Stone 165.

Junior boys

High series: Michael Hurt 553, Lane Lousenslager 512, Logan Dalbol 459.

High game: Parker Stone 205, Michael Hurt 193, Lane Lousenslager 187.

Men

High series: Bruce Pulkrabek 619, Bret Hirchert 601, Paul Hirchert 563.

High game: Bret Hirchert 222, Bruce Pulkrabek 222, Tom Moltzan 222.

Women

High series: Rhonda Sunde 474, Dawn Schaefer 473, Tami Albert 465.

High game: Kayla Erdmann 201, Rhonda Sunde 193, Toni Erdmann 192.

Billiards

6

Results

Fargo Billiards

Thursday top performers: Amudhan Arokiasamy 72/80, Ron Franks 73/80, Danny Okstad 77/80, Matt Sandvig 80/80, Greg Villenueva 72/80, Darren Dalbey 74/80, Lyle Davis 73/80, Nate Leslie 72/80, Prad Rana 75/80.

Tuesday top performers: Eddie Rivera 60/60, Jeremy Schultz 53/60, Mark Nystrom 52/60, Dean Volness 60/60. Mike Volness 60/60. Danny Okstad 60/60, Brandon Christianson 60/60. Travis Chaney 52/60, Chance Zacher 56/60, Megan Hanson 60/60, Abel Garcia 52/60, Martin Coleman 53/60, Allan Schaeffer 53/60, Bruce Bernstien 53/60, Benita Mellick 53/60, Kevin Lipetzky 57/60.

Basketball

6

Tournaments

October

29-30—Fargo: NDPro Fall Basketball Classic for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-8. $150 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Tim Jacobson at (701) 306-2506 or go to www.ndprobasketball.com.

30-Crookston, Minn.: Hoops on Halloween 3-on-3 basketball tournament for boys and girls grades 3-9 at Crookston High School. $80 per team. Oct. 24 registration deadline. Contact Garrett Borowicz at (218) 521-0936 or garrett.borowicz@wsn.us.com

November

5-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 6-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us

5-West Fargo: Sheyenne Mustang Girls Travel Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6 at Liberty Middle School. $150 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Brent Hintz at bhintz@west-fargo.k12.nd.us

12-13-West Fargo: Sheyenne boys basketball tournament for grades 5-9. $150 entry fee. Nov. 1 registration deadline. Contact Tom Kirchoffner at tkirchoffner@west-fargo.k12.nd.us

18-19—Fargo: Murray McManus All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-8 and girls grades 3-5 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

19-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Miss Basketball Rec Level Tournament for girls grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Nov. 9 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

19-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Nov. 8 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

19-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness Baseball Jamboree for boys grade 9. Entry free $120 with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805 or wherrick@courstplus.org or www.courstplus.org/basketball

19-20-Fargo: Inspire Wellness Tournament for boys grades 5-8 and girls grade 5-6 at Family Wellness and local gymnasiums. $150 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Angie at (701) 234-7294 or angela.hasbrouck@sanfordhealth.org. Find registration form at www.familywellness fargo.org/inspire-wellness/

December

9-10-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 5 and 6. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

10-11-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 7 and 8. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

10-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Nov. 29 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

10-Grand Forks, N.D.: Altru Family YMCA 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-8. $80 per team. Registration deadline Nov. 22. Contact dmarek@gfymca.org or (701) 775-2586 (ext. 209).

10-Dilworth, Minn.: DGF Youth Tournament for boys grades 7-8. $135. Nov. 28 registration deadline. Contact Marcus Stalboerger at (701) 388-6891 or mepbad@midco.net

17-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 5-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

17-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Classic Boys Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Dec. 7 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

January

7-Fargo: Fargo South boys basketball tournament for grades 3-6 at Fargo South High School. 3-game guarantee. Only 32 teams accepted. $150 entry fee. Contact Derek Ouren at ourend@fargo.k12.nd.us

7-Hawley, Minn.: Hawley Hot Shot Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $135 entry fee. Dec. 21 registration deadline. A and AA divisions. Contact Bill at (218) 483-3555 (ext. 1012) or bgottenborg@hawley.k12.mn.us

7-Grand Forks, N.D.: Altru Family YMCA tournament for boys and girls grades 3-4. $140 per team. Registration deadline Dec. 27. Contact dmarek@gfymca.org or (701) 775-2586 (ext. 209).

8-Grand Forks, N.D.: Altru Family YMCA tournament for boys and girls grades 5-6. $140 per team. Registration deadline Dec. 27. Contact dmarek@gfymca.org or (701) 775-2586 (ext. 209).

14-Fargo: American Legion Boys Basketball Tournament at Fargo Shanley High School for grades 4-6. $135 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Brady at bmeyers@eidebailly.com or (701) 388-0409)

14-15-Casselton, N.D.: CYBA Youth Tournament for boys grades 3-6 and girls grades 3-8. $140 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Jan. 2 registration deadline. Contact Mike Kobbervig at (701) 361-1309 or cybaboardemail//casseltonyouthbasketballassociation.sites.

14-15-Dilworth, Minn.: DGF Youth Tournament for girls grades 4-8. $135. Jan. 2 registration deadline. Contact Marcus Stalboerger at (701) 388-6891 or mepbad@midco.net

21-Wahpeton, N.D.: Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 11 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

28-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Jan. 17 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

28-Moorhead: Park Christian Tournament of Champions for girls and boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Call (701) 238-6825 or email boosters@falconboosters.org

28-Lake Park-Audubon, Minn.: Gateway to the Lakes Tournament for girls grades 4-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 14 entry deadline. Contact Mike Hall at (218) 238-5141 or hallfamily@loretel.net.

29-Lake Park-Audubon, Minn.: Gateway to the Lakes Tournament for boys grades 4-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 14 entry deadline. Contact Mike Hall at (218) 238-5141 or hallfamily@loretel.net.

February

4-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Guy Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 25 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

4-Ulen and Twin Valley, Minn.: Titan Slam Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $135 entry fee. Jan. 27 deadline. Contact Brett Maass at (218) 596-8853 or bmaass@ulenhitterdal.k12.mn.us

4-Fergus Falls, Minn.: Girls Basketball Tournament for grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $145 entry fee. Jan. 25 registration deadline. Contact Joel Kotschevar at jkotschevar@hotmail.com

11-Hawley, Minn.: Hawley Hot Shot Tournament for boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $135 entry fee. Feb. 1 registration deadline. A and AA divisions. Contact Bill at (218) 483-3555 (ext. 1012) or bgottenborg@hawley.k12.mn.us

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: YBA Lady Huskie Basketball Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Feb. 8 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

18-Dilworth, Minn.: DGF Youth Tournament for boys grades 3-6. $135. Feb. 6 registration deadline. Contact Marcus Stalboerger at (701) 388-6891 or mepbad@midco.net

18-Fergus Falls, Minn.: Boys Basketball Tournament for grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $145 entry fee. Feb. 8 registration deadline. Contact Joel Kotschevar at jkotschevar@hotmail.com

19-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-8. $145 per team. Feb. 7 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

24-25—Fargo: Jim Hughes All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-5 and girls grades 3-8 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

25-Barnesville, Minn.: Barnesville Booster Club tournament for girls grades 4-7. $125 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Entry forms at Barnesville.k12.mn.us or call Chad at (701) 799-0554.

25-Moorhead: Moorhead Spud Shootout for boys and girls grades 4-7. $150 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Mark at (218) 284-2484 or mperry@moorheadschools.org or spudbasketball.com.

March

4-Barnesville, Minn.: Barnesville Booster Club tournament for boys grades 5-8. $125 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Entry forms at Barnesville.k12.mn.us or call Chad at (701) 799-0554.

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: Hoop-It-Up Boys Basketball Tournament for grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. March 3 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

25-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. March 14 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

7-Grand Forks, N.D.: Altru Family YMCA tournament for boys and girls grades 3-8. $140 per team. Registration deadline March 7. Contact dmarek@gfymca.org or (701) 775-2586 (ext. 209).

Volleyball

6

Camps

November

28-Jan. 20--Fargo: Sanford Power Winter Volleyball Training Camp for ages 12-18 Mondays and Thursday, 7:30 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, 6 to 7 p.m. $270 entry fee. Nov. 18 registration deadline. Contact Nicole Sullivan at (701) 234-7906 or email nicole.sullivan@sanfordhealth.

Wrestling

6

Programs

Registration and the first practice for the Fargo Elementary Wrestling program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at Fargo North, Fargo South and Fargo Davies High Schools. The practices will be held Mondays and Thursdays Nov. 7 through Dec. 12. For more information, contact garlingtgre@mnstate.edu (Fargo North); kruckeh@fargo.k12.nd.us (Fargo South) and spiessk@fargoschools.org (Fargo Davies).

To submit items for the Recreation Scoreboard, send information to Recreation Calendar, Box 2020, Fargo, N.D., 58107 or fax to (701) 241-5487 or e-mail to sports@forumcomm.com. Deadline for submission is each Saturday at 2 p.m.