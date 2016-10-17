Fargo junior tennis team to compete at nationals

The Fargo team coached by Oliver Summers includes: Damien O'Donnell of Fargo, Joseph Beske of West Fargo, Lauryn Andre of Mandan, N.D., Nathan Young of Fargo, North Knewtson of West Fargo and Preeti Chemiti of Fargo.

The tournament will bring together the top 32 teams at intermediate and advanced levels from various USTA sections through the country.