Dakota State collected 79 points and seven first-place votes in the men's poll followed in order by: Bellevue, Neb. (72 points, 2 first-place votes), Jamestown (57), Dickinson State (48), Valley City State (47), Waldorf, Iowa (38), Viterbo, Wis. (26), Presentation, S.D. (24) and Mayville State (17).

Dakota State, Bellvue and Valley City State share last season's conference title with all three teams qualifying for the NAIA Division II national tournament.

Jamestown collected 79 points and seven first-place votes in the women's poll followed in order by: Dickinson State (70 points, 2 first-place votes), Valley City State (65), Mayville State (51), Dakota State (41), Bellevue, Neb. (33), Presentation, S.D. (26), Viterbo, Wis. (19) and Waldorf, Iowa (16).

Jamestown defeated Dickinson 65-63 in last year's conference tournament championship with both teams advancing to the NAIA Division II national tournament.