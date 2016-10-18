Vikings sign CB Roberson again, cut Faciane after arrest
The Minnesota Vikings signed rookie cornerback Tre Roberson to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Roberson is in his first season as a cornerback after being a college quarterback at Illinois State. The 23-year-old, who has been cut by the Vikings on three occasions in 1 1/2 months, signed as an undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Roberson takes the roster spot of guard Isame Faciane, who was released on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Faciane was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving last week and did not practice on Monday.
Faciane was in his second season in the NFL after playing collegiately at Florida International.