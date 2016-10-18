Moorhead boys win section soccer championship

This year, though, Spuds senior Noah Yak and his teammates were determined to make things come out differently.

"We wanted this game so badly," said Yak, who had one of Moorhead's two second-half goals as the second-seeded Spuds rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to knock off the top-seeded Tigers 2-1 in the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 championship game Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium.

"We were going to play our hearts out tonight," Yak said. "We wanted to leave everything on the field. We didn't want to walk away from this game with any regrets."

It was the only loss of the season for Tech, which finished its season 18-1. And it marked the final game for a group of 14 seniors who captured a section title a year ago.

Moorhead (16-2), which lost to the Tigers in the section finals in both 2014 and '15, advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

"It's hard," Tech senior goalie Bryan Helminick said. "We're like a family. We've all played so hard all year. It's tough to put everything out there and come up just short like this."

The Tigers seemed in control of the matchup early on. Tech kept much of the action in the Moorhead end in the first half. But the Spuds did a good job limiting the Tigers' chances on net.

"I thought we were in control most of the game," Tigers coach Nantha Viswanathan said. "We just didn't capitalize on the chances we had. When they have seven defensive guys playing back, it's hard to penetrate.

"But we had to convert when we had the opportunities."

Tech did do that late in the first half when senior Farid Ahmed got past Moorhead goalie Caden Triggs and put the ball in the net for the game's opening goal.

Sophomore Mohamed Abdi had the assist as Tech pulled in front 1-0 at halftime.

"We came out slow in the first half," Yak said. "We knew we had to come out of halftime at full speed and spread out the field more. We had to start stringing passes together."

That approach yielded increased opportunities. Tech dodged a bullet when Yak had a shot at an open Tigers' net early in the second half, only to have the ball sail high.

But Moorhead did tie things up just minutes later when senior Jake Holtgrewe broke loose into the Tech end for a goal that made the score 1-1 with 29:11 to go.

"I knew we had to score right away in the second half," said Holtgrewe, whose team has now won 14 straight games. "We had to find some way to get the momentum back on our side. And once it happened, that got the fire started."

Yak added a goal around just under eight minutes later to put the Spuds on top.

"They came out and pushed harder in the second half," Ahmed said. "We didn't respond."

The Tigers did have a number of chances down the stretch, including controlling the ball in the Spuds' end for almost the final three minutes of play.

But the Moorhead lead held.

"We were trying," Ahmed said. "We were working hard. But we couldn't get shots off. They played really well defensively."

And as a result, Tech's season came to an end sooner than the Tigers had hoped.

Nevertheless, Helminick said his team has much to be proud of.

"We had a great year," Helminick said. "I've been playing with a lot of these guys for almost four years now. And we've accomplished an awful lot together.

"We'll have a lot of great memories."

The Spuds, meanwhile, will await seeding this weekend to find out who they play in next week's state quarterfinals. But future opponents didn't matter to Yak Tuesday.

He was still soaking up the moment.

"This is such an amazing feeling," he said. "I can't even describe what it's like. We finally did it. We finally beat Tech."