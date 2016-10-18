Metro High school volleyball roundups

Taylor Morris collected 42 assists along with seven digs for the Packers.

Kalli Hegerle totaled 16 kills, 12 digs and 16 assists and Casey Coste registered 20 digs for the Mustangs.

West Fargo is now 11-6 in the EDC and 18-12 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 12-5 in the EDC and 21-7 overall.

Fargo North 3, Valley City 1

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Elise Bakke and Maddi Holm each recorded eight kills as Fargo North defeated Valley City 3-1 on Tuesday.

Reagan Ingstad tallied 38 assists and Kacee White added 31 digs in the loss for the Hi-Liners.

Kaia Hudson added 38 digs in the win for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 11-6 in the EDCF and 16-11 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, Wahpeton 0

FARGO—Kylie Kanwischer and Katie Roberts each recorded nine kills as Fargo Shanley defeated Wahpeton 3-0.

Julie Vetter tallied 29 assists and Emily Dietz added eight kills in the shutout for the Deacons.

Shanley is now 21-8 overall and 14-3 in the EDC.

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO-- Kaitlyn Anderson recorded 18 kills and Kylee Bergantine added nine kills along with three blocks as Fargo Davies defeated Fargo South 3-0 on Tuesday.

Kenzee Langlie tallied 36 assists and Madi Langlie totaled 22 digs for the Eagles.

Emily Jackson collected nine assists and 10 digs for the Bruins.

Fargo Davies is now 13-5 in the EDC and 21-10 overall.

Fargo South is now 5-12 in the EDC and 10-18 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Maple Valley 0

TOWER CITY, N.D.—Marley Holt recorded nine kills and Emily Card added 20 assists as Fargo Oak Grove topped Maple Valley 3-0.

Shelby Funfar tallied nine kills in the win.

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Moorhead Park Christian 0

MOORHEAD-- Niisa Hoiberg recorded seven kills along with 12 digs as Moorhead Park Christian fell to Fertile-Beltrami 3-0.

Carmen Albrecht added 15 digs and Taryn Nellermoe totaled 15 assists for the Falcons.