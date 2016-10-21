Senior Spotlight: Get to know cornerback Quinten McCoy
Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
A: Probably super speed because I'd probably run as fast as I can around the world.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: "Sorry" by Beyonce.
Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?
A: I look like Boobie Miles. I just laughed because I look like Boobie Miles a little bit because of my haircut.
Q: Who has the best hair on the team?
A: Probably Khayvon (Hawkins).
Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?
A: I would say probably Dakota Reid (he's no longer on the team).
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: In five years, I see myself successful, having a good-working job, helping my family out and my mom.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: My mentor is my hero (Santa Rose Junior College defensive coordinator Dante DePaola). I can talk to him about anything. He always encourages me to do what's right and try to be the best I can be at everything I do.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: Sometimes I can be kind of shy in front of a big crowd, but you really can't tell because I'm so interactive with everybody and goofy, so you really can't tell.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: Being a Bison means family, tradition, brotherhood. Everybody treats you like we're all the same blood, and we all come from different places.