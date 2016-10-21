Search
    Senior Spotlight: Get to know cornerback Quinten McCoy

    By Chris Murphy Today at 12:15 p.m.
    Quinten McCoy is a senior cornerback from Dallas.
    Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

    A: Probably super speed because I'd probably run as fast as I can around the world.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: "Sorry" by Beyonce.

    Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

    A: I look like Boobie Miles. I just laughed because I look like Boobie Miles a little bit because of my haircut.

    Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

    A: Probably Khayvon (Hawkins).

    Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

    A: I would say probably Dakota Reid (he's no longer on the team).

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: In five years, I see myself successful, having a good-working job, helping my family out and my mom.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: My mentor is my hero (Santa Rose Junior College defensive coordinator Dante DePaola). I can talk to him about anything. He always encourages me to do what's right and try to be the best I can be at everything I do.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: Sometimes I can be kind of shy in front of a big crowd, but you really can't tell because I'm so interactive with everybody and goofy, so you really can't tell.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: Being a Bison means family, tradition, brotherhood. Everybody treats you like we're all the same blood, and we all come from different places.

    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
