Senior Spotlight: Get to know cornerback Quinten McCoy

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: "Sorry" by Beyonce.

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: I look like Boobie Miles. I just laughed because I look like Boobie Miles a little bit because of my haircut.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: Probably Khayvon (Hawkins).

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: I would say probably Dakota Reid (he's no longer on the team).

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: In five years, I see myself successful, having a good-working job, helping my family out and my mom.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My mentor is my hero (Santa Rose Junior College defensive coordinator Dante DePaola). I can talk to him about anything. He always encourages me to do what's right and try to be the best I can be at everything I do.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: Sometimes I can be kind of shy in front of a big crowd, but you really can't tell because I'm so interactive with everybody and goofy, so you really can't tell.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: Being a Bison means family, tradition, brotherhood. Everybody treats you like we're all the same blood, and we all come from different places.