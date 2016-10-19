Three Fargo Soccer Club teams win tournament titles

Recommended for you

The U9 Crickets girls won the Gold Azteca bracket. Team members are: Avrey Brewster, Corinne Cossette, Ava Dorsam, Carter Ford, Kaylie Gaffney, Ellie Heilman, Jazlyn Heilman, Taylor Johnson, McKenna LaVoi, Kendall Mueller, Rylee Seavert, Aspen Skyberg and Dela Voegele.

The U9 Minions boys won the Gold Azteca bracket. Team members are: Maxwell Dahms, Ethan Eiler, Jaxon Haider, Lucas Hankey, Lucas Knopp, Logan Murch, Benet Myer, Ryan Ommen, Zion Safo, Jack Simon, Elliott Sjurseth, Noah Sjurseth, Easton Thornton, Owen Wold and Peyton Wold.