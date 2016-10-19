Preps Plus: Players of the week
Jason Gaulrapp
West Fargo Sheyenne football
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior carried the ball 21 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 38-0 win over Fargo North. Prior to Wednesday night, Gaulrapp had 853 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns for the season.
"Jason has been improving every week and has a great work ethic," said Sheyenne coach Jeremy Newton. "That is the main reason why he has been so successful this year."
Marley Holt
Fargo Oak Grove volleyball
The senior hitter had 26 kills, and 6 blocks in a key 3-2 win over Northern Cass followed by a 10-kill performance in a win over Fergus Falls Hillcrest last week.
"Marley has become a powerful asset to the Grovers over the past three years," said Oak Grove coach Julie Vancura. "She has definitely grown and come into her own as a strong and competitive middle hitter."