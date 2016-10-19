Preps Plus: Players of the week

"Jason has been improving every week and has a great work ethic," said Sheyenne coach Jeremy Newton. "That is the main reason why he has been so successful this year."

Marley Holt

Fargo Oak Grove volleyball

The senior hitter had 26 kills, and 6 blocks in a key 3-2 win over Northern Cass followed by a 10-kill performance in a win over Fergus Falls Hillcrest last week.

"Marley has become a powerful asset to the Grovers over the past three years," said Oak Grove coach Julie Vancura. "She has definitely grown and come into her own as a strong and competitive middle hitter."