"We're spending this week preparing for a showdown, as cheesy as it sounds," Zink said. "Bowman is going to be really, really good. We're opposite teams. We're really top-heavy and they've got a loaded team."

The state titles are beginning to look easy for the top-ranked Burros, but Zink wants people to know it's far from it. Just because it occasionally looks that way doesn't mean it is.

"We don't want anyone to be complacent," Zink said. "You can win a few state titles and some people get relaxed or lazy. I don't think we're at that point."

It's certainly not easy on his stress level.

"For me it's nerve-wracking," Zink said. "I don't stress about a lot of things in my everyday life. I do about this. I've seen the excitement when you win a state title. I want everybody to experience it. Every year there's two, three or four girls who haven't experienced it."

On the opposite end of the spectrum is H-CV's top-ranked freshman runner Reagan Baesler. Last season, the Burros dominated, winning the state title with a score of 94 ahead of second-place Bowman's 165 behind Baesler's third-place finish.

"She's hard to explain," Zink said of Baesler. "She doesn't stress at all. Her goal when she gets with a really good kid, her goal is to run with her and be stress-free and smile the whole time and finally have the kid look over and say, 'I can't do this. I'm working my butt off and this is just a Saturday afternoon run for you.' One of the hardest working kids we've ever had. She's never mean or stressed. She's the most relaxed distance runner I've ever coached."

ZInk isn't sure when this streak will end, but he knows when he'd walk away from it.

"I can specifically remember six years ago and we won a state title and how excited everyone was," Zink said. "There were girls crying and freaking out. When we get to the point we win a state title and we don't react like that, I'm out. If it's not fun for you guys anymore, it's not fun for me. We don't ever want to get boring. I tell them I do this to watch them celebrate."

Hamza's injury inspires Packer soccer team

Mohamed Hamza never felt a pain so excruciating. It was so intense he was vomiting.

In West Fargo's second-to-last boys soccer match of the season on Oct. 1, Hamza bolted for a ball with a Fargo North defender. The defender, much bigger and taller, got to the ball first and passed it off. But the West Fargo High School junior didn't see him, nor did he see the defender's knee drive into his kidney. But he sure felt it.

"Right away, it was just a really sharp pain like something popped or getting stabbed almost," Hamza said. "It was a very sharp pain, and I fell to the ground right away."

At first he thought he had snapped a rib. Hamza walked off the field, but a couple minutes later he started vomiting. That was the team physician's sign to get Hamza to the emergency room at a Sanford hospital in downtown Fargo.

Hamza had suffered a fractured kidney, which caused him to urinate blood that night. Even though it was the one of the worst cases his doctors had seen, Hamza didn't require surgery. Hamza was released on Monday, Oct. 10—just in time to see his Packers, inspired by his recovery, win the North Dakota state championship.

"To see your team come out to the tournament and play for you, that was moving," Hamza said.

Hamza moved from Kenya eight years ago with his parents with the hopes of a better education. Hamza loved soccer and continued playing regardless where he was. The sport was how he made friends here in West Fargo.

In his first couple days in the hospital, Hamza's room was hectic with visits. Then he would look onto social media and see more support.

"I was touched," Hamza said. "It lifted my mood greatly."