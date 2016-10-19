Preps Plus: Moorhead volleyball eyeing postseason push

"They really bought into it," Moorhead coach Char Lien said. "I know a lot of people think that that's hokey stuff, but that really makes a difference on the volleyball court, being able to play for each other. You may not be best friends, but you have to leave that outside drama off the court and be willing to play hard for ourselves."

The Spuds had a strong core coming back from last year with junior setter Kortney Carney, junior Lexi Gilbertson on the left side and senior Brooke Tonsfeldt on the right side, but there were plenty of spots to fill. Even Carney, Gilbertson and Tonsfeldt had to fill the void of players like Kenna Taylor, Brianna Carney, Jessica LaFlamme and Britta Hanson, all of whom graduated.

Those graduates were a big reason the Spuds won a section title and finished at 23-4, the best finish to a regular season in Lien's 18 years of coaching at Moorhead.

"We knew we had a good core coming back," Lien said. "We had big pieces coming back. It was a matter of melding in the new kids."

Lien says a lot of help has come from Tonsfeldt, who has had a big role on the team since she was a sophomore. She's made the adjustment to senior leader.

"She brings it verbally," Lien said. "Really keeps reminding the young kids that can be rattled that we're OK. She never gets caught in the Xs and Os. She doesn't get herself rattled. She doesn't let the momentum of the game bring her down. She just really embraces that. I think a lot of kids get inside their own heads."

The mold seems to have melded. The Spuds are 18-5, closing the regular season this weekend at their home tournament. Of the five losses on the season for the Spuds, four have come against ranked teams in Class 3A. No. 10-ranked Roseville will be at the Moorhead home tournament this weekend.

The Spuds haven't had back-to-back section titles since winning in 2005 and 2006.

"We want to keep improving day in and day out," Lien said. "Going down to Lakeville shows where we have holes when we play against those top-tier teams. We know our defense has to get better and our blocking as well. To get out of our section, we need to be playing at our peak form. We don't think we're there yet, but hopefully we get there."

Spuds' Grove picks SDSU for wrestling

Moorhead senior Sam Grove recently committed to wrestle at South Dakota State, with North Dakota State, Augustana and St. Cloud State being his other main choices. Grove is a three-sport athlete, acting as captain for the football, wrestling and track and field teams as a senior.

Any great wrestler at Moorhead will forever be compared to North Dakota State running back Chase Morlock, who won a wrestling state title in 2012.

That could change this wrestling season.

"I would say for him to get at the same level as Chase he needs to win a state title," Moorhead wrestling coach Skip Toops said. "All-around wrestler, he probably is the best I've coached, but he has to win a state title. He knows that. He wants that."

As a junior, Grove broke Morlock's Moorhead pin record. He's 23 wins away from Morlock's school record for wins. Morlock was 167-31 with 75 pins, while Grove is 145-35 with 90 pins.

"I think SDSU is going to get a guy that's going to work hard and be dedicated," Toops said. "I think he's going to excel in the Division I level. With Sam, he has been wrestling nine months out of the year because he's a three-sport athlete. Now, he can focus on one. I think he's excited for that. Wrestling is the sport he loves the most."

Grove has said he's looked up to Morlock since sixth grade. Morlock qualified for state four times with a state title, a runner-up finish and a fourth-place finish. Grove has a runner-up and a fourth-place finish already in his three state appearances. He's missing one more step on the podium to be arguably the best wrestler ever at Moorhead.

"You can debate it forever," Toops said. "The thing that separates Sam and Chase is a state title."