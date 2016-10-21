Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

1. Eastern Washington (5-1)

Eagles get the nod over the Bison for the top spot because their FBS win over Washington State is better than NDSU's over Iowa, after Wazzu defeated Stanford.

2. North Dakota State (5-1)

Bison had some wiggle room and used it up last weekend in the loss to South Dakota State. Need a restore-the-order game against Western Illinois.

3. Richmond (6-1)

We're starting to warm up to the Spiders after that 42-14 loss to Stony Brook. FBS win and no D2 team on schedule gives them the edge over the next three teams in the poll.

4. Jacksonville State (5-1)

Yawner over winless Austin Peay last week and a ho-hummer vs. Eastern Kentucky this weekend. Big one vs. Eastern Illinois in two weeks.

5. The Citadel (6-0)

Big win over rival and unbeaten Chattanooga leapfrogged the Bulldogs over Sam, since that win is better than anything the Bearkats have done.

6. Sam Houston State (6-0)

The farther into the season, the more apparent the weakness of the Bearkats' schedule. Still, nobody has yet to stop this offense.

7. Montana (6-1)

Trap game this weekend at Northern Arizona with the showdown against Eastern Washington looming in two weeks.

8. Youngstown State (5-1)

Perhaps employing the best defense in the FCS, Penguins play at South Dakota State for the Missouri Valley lead. YSU is hurting at QB; if Ricky Davis can't play, the fourth string guy will start.

9. South Dakota State (4-2)

The Jacks have the best offensive three-headed monster in the FCS in QB Taryn Christion, WR Jake Wieneke and TE Dallas Goedert.

10. James Madison (6-1)

Dukes had 42-12 lead on New Hampshire with 10 minutes left in the game. Final: 42-39. Not impressed, so dropped them a spot.