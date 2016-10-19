Devils Lake, Jamestown to move to Class 2A football

The North Dakota High School Activities Association's board of directors approved realignments for the next two seasons at their board meeting Wednesday. Classifications are based on schools' male enrollments for current grades 7-10.

"I see it as a positive,'' Schneider said. "I think (2A) will be safer for our kids. And maybe they'll enjoy more success. But that isn't a given.''

Schneider resigned as head coach of the Firebirds after the 2014 season. His first four seasons (2007-10) as head coach, the Firebirds were in Class 2A. In those four seasons, Devils Lake had a 39-8 record, played in the state championship game three times and was eliminated in the semifinals once.

Since going to 3A in 2011, Devils Lake lost in the quarterfinals in the two times it qualified for the playoffs.

Devils Lake has a projected male enrollment of 209.43 for the next two seasons—the second-highest enrollment in Class 2A, but almost 200 fewer than the smallest enrollment of any 3A school and more than 650 fewer than Minot, the largest of the 3A programs.

Other area teams making classification shifts in the new alignments include:

Hillsboro-Central Valley and Central Dakota are going from Class 2A to Class A.

Larimore and Lakota-Dakota Prairie are going from Class A to 9-man.