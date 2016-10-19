They had just been beaten 35-14 by the No. 1 team in Class 5A in Elk River, but they weren't ruled completely out of the game until the final minutes.

"Win or lose this football game we were going to be 0-0 starting next week," Feeney said. "We can play with the best football team in the state. We know it. Our defense is good enough and we have enough explosiveness on offense that we'll be just fine. I'm excited for our football team for next week."

The Spuds trailed 28-14 at halftime. The Moorhead defense held Elk River (8-0) in check throughout the third quarter, but the offense could only muster two first downs in the third quarter, one of which was immediately followed by one of Blake Hills' three interceptions for the Elks.

"Defensively, we played well enough to win in the second half," Feeney said. "Offensively, we have to make plays when they present themselves. They were going to make us throw the football. We have to find a way to make some plays. It was a conglomerate of poor reads, dropped balls, bad pass blocking."

Elk River used four running plays to go 69 yards, 56 of which came on one Nick Rice run, and shut the door with a Sam Gibas 1-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 21 with 4:09 to go. Rice finished with 214 yards on 21 carries.

"We were trying to make this a four-quarter ballgame," Feeney said. "I don't know if Elk River has had their guys on the field in the fourth quarter this season. We felt like if we could extend the fight we'd be in it and certainly we had chances."

Elk River wasted little time, scoring on its fourth play from scrimmage when Rice went 66 yards for a touchdown. After a quick Moorhead punt, the Elks took nearly six minutes off the clock, marching 65 yards on 12 plays, 11 of which were runs, for a touchdown. On fourth-and-14, Gibas picked up 15, and the Elks scored one play later when Sherrod Kpahn went 11 yards to the end zone to make it 14-0.

Moorhead (4-4) did not go away. The Spuds answered on the ensuing drive when Bailey Life found Carter Howell in the corner of the end zone to cut the Elk River lead to 14-7.

Elk River answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive, consisting of all runs, that was capped with a 2-yard touchdown from Gibas.

Moorhead still refused to go away, as Otis Weah went 52 yards to the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play to cut the lead back to seven. Thanks in large part to a penalty for roughing the punter, Elk River scored on the ensuing drive to push the lead back to 14.

Moorhead had a shot to cut the lead back to seven right before half, but Hills had an interception in the end zone for Elk River to hold a 28-14 lead at halftime.

"We felt like if we had that one we could get the ball in the second half and tie it up and extend the fight and see how they were going to react," Feeney said. "In the first half, we let some discipline things get away from us. You can't rough a punter. We didn't have great discipline on defense or offense in the first half and it cost us when we could have gotten off the field."

E 14 14 0 7--35

M 7 7 0 0--14

E-Rice 66 run (Solors kick)

E-Kpahn 11 run (Solors kick)

M-Howell 12 pass from Life (Leach kick)

E-Gibas 2 run (Solors kick)

M-Weah 52 run (Leach kick)

E-Gibas 1 run (Solors kick)

E-Gibas 1 run (Solors kick)