Pifer leads South past rival Davies to earn postseason spot

"We treated tonight as a playoff game," South head coach Troy Mattern said. "In order to win big football games, you need a quarterback. There is no doubt our quarterback stepped up. Jack played magnificent."

The Bruins (6-3, 5-2 EDC) clinched a spot in the North Dakota Class 3A playoffs, while Davies (3-6, 3-4) had its season end. The Eagles needed a win the make the postseason. South is the No. 3 seed from the East Region and will play at West Region No. 2 seed Bismarck Century Friday, Oct. 28.

"Our kids understand that you have to win or go home," Mattern said. "We weren't going to go home. We haven't missed the playoffs since 1985. That wasn't going to be the legacy that they were going to leave."

Pifer started fast, throwing a 96-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Jamon Howard on the first play from scrimmage. That gave the Bruins a 7-0 lead 17 seconds into the game. Less than two minutes later after South recovered an onside kick, Pifer added a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Victor Isaak for a 14-0 lead with 10:05 to play in the first quarter.

"We wanted to send a message that we were going to be airing it out all night," Pifer said. "That's definitely the best game I've ever had, especially for one half. Our receivers were doing a great job of getting open ... and our line blocked great."

While Pifer passed for 200 yards in the opening 12 minutes, Davies kept pace through one quarter. Eagles sophomore running back Cameron Rheault scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14-14 with 6:28 to play in the first quarter. The teams combined for four touchdowns in the game's first six minutes.

The Bruins kept rolling in the second quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points. Pifer sparked the quarter with a 36-yard touchdown run that gave South a 21-14 lead with 10:33 to play in the second. The Bruins never trailed from that point.

South added to its lead with another big play. Junior wide receiver Tanner Beaton threw a 52-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Co McConn on a double pass. That gave the Bruins a 28-14 lead with 7:17 remaining in the half.

"We had to find a way to get a spark in our team early and I thought by doing some trickery early we thought it would be a good opportunity for us to seize momentum," Mattern said.

Senior running back Zander Luckoski capped the Bruins big first half with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving South a 35-14 lead with 1:14 to play until halftime. Pifer helped set up that score with a 48-yard pass to Luckoski on the previous play.

Pifer completed 9 of 17 passes in the first half, gaining 362 yards from scrimmage in the first two quarters.

"The season was on the line tonight, we definitely wanted to do what we could," Pifer said.

The Bruins extended their lead to 41-14 in the third quarter after Pifer threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Beaton with 6:35 to play in the third.

Pifer finished with 304 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 10 of 19 passes. He also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.

"That is what we expect from Jack," Mattern said. "Awesome game."

South 14 21 6 6--47

Davies 14 0 0 7--21

FS--Howard 96 pass from Pifer (Breyer kick)

FS--Isaak 21 pass from Pifer (Breyer kick)

FD--York 37 run (Cyr kick)

FD--Rheault 9 run (Cyr kick)

FS--Pifer 36 run (Breyer kick)

FS--McConn 52 pass from Beaton (Breyer kick)

FS--Luckoski 5 run (Breye kick)

FS--Beaton 11 pass from Pifer (kick blocked)

FD--York 49 pass from Forknell (Cyr kick)

FS--Sahr 4 run (kick failed)