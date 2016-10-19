Packers end regular season undefeated

Based on the first possession of the game and Brandon Metz's bruising fake punt run, the Packers showed they wanted to win.

West Fargo scored 22 points in the first quarter en route to a 42-7 home victory over Devils Lake. The Packers will take a 9-0 overall record into the playoffs and will host the West Region's No. 4 seed Bismarck Legacy (6-3, 4-3 West Region) in the North Dakota Class 3A semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

"It doesn't happen very often. Even in most years, someone has a loss along the way where you just have a bad evening or things just don't go your way," Packers head coach Jay Gibson said. "We found a way to overcome every week, and I'm really proud of them."

Chase Teiken set the pace for the Packers. The senior running back ended the first quarter with over 60 yards rushing and ended the game, since he was kept out of the second half, with 70 yards rushing on eight carries—most of which included broken tackles—and two touchdowns.

"Those guys up front do a great job," Teiken said, referring to his offensive line. "With our weapons at wide receiver and those big guys up front, it goes well."

Andy Gravdahl ended the first half completing 5-of-8 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns—one of which immediately came after Metz, at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, took a fake punt 39 yards and ran over multiple Devils Lake defenders in the process.

Devils Lake (2-7, 2-5) turned the ball over twice in the final three minutes of the first half, including a 28-yard Jacob Mertens interception return for a touchdown by Haboniman Simon, who caught one of Gravdahl's touchdown passes.

Devils Lake found the end zone at the end of the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mertens to Zach Dahlen, but it was too little too late. Jared Franek capped West Fargo's scoring with a 4-yard scoring run with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Though West Fargo hasn't had a loss, Franek admitted there's been plenty of hiccups—all of which he feels has prepared the team for the postseason.

"This team has been together through a lot, ups and downs," said Franek, who had three tackles and one tackle for loss in the game. "That was our goal, to win every game one by one. We've come out on top in the EDC. Now we're starting over."

DL 0 0 7 0 -- 7

WF 22 14 0 6 -- 42

WF-Teiken 9 run (Faircloth pass from Gravdahl)

WF-Teiken 11 run (pass failed)

WF-Simon 32 pass from Gravdahl (Faircloth pass from Gravdahl)

WF-Humble 28 pass from Gravdahl (run failed)

WF-Simon 28 interception return (Teiken run)

DL-Dahlen 3 pass from Mertens (Muroni kick)

WF-Franek 4 run (run failed)