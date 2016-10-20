Lucas ready for final cross country run with Fargo Davies

Lucas, North Dakota's top-ranked Class A boys high school runner, will do what he has always done before each race to keep his head right. He'll eat crispy chicken tacos from Chili's on Friday and go to Don's Car Wash to buy peanut butter crackers, a pack of gum and two grape Gatorades at the gas station. At 10 p.m., he'll ice and then go to bed.

"You have to go on a six-minute pace, maybe drop it into five, while your body is hurting, too," Lucas said. "Your legs are going to give out, but once your mind gives out you're totally done."

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Lucas will run at the state cross country meet in Jamestown, after drinking the same carb shake he does before every race, of course. He's trying to wrap his head around the idea of ending his high school cross country career with a state title.

"Staying focused. Nothing negative getting in there," Lucas said. "It's just another race in Jamestown that you've prepared all year for. Just go to go out and execute it. At the state meet, no matter what age you are, you still get those nerves, but it's something you got only one left. You want to be able to go out with a bang."

This time last year, Lucas was hoping for a chance at running at a Division I school. Now, his biggest problem is which one. His choices are down to North Dakota State, Iowa State, Boise State and the University of Minnesota. He'll visit NDSU five days after the state meet, Boise State the last weekend of October and Minnesota in early November, with plans to visit Iowa State on the horizon.

"As he's progressed through the program, he's realized what hard work can do for him as an athlete," Fargo Davies coach Jason Holland said. "There was a realization that, 'Hey, this is for me. This is my sport. This is going to be what I'm going to get scholarshipped in and I want to focus on this more.' It gets the whole program excited and rallies around stuff like that when we get exposure in cross country."

To get where Lucas is was not just mental. In the summer, he was up at 8 a.m. running. While seemingly on vacation at the lake, he was running 11 miles. He watches what he eats and drinks. The Davies team made him drink a can of pop after the state cross country meet last season. Lucas got through half of the can before nearly throwing up.

"I don't drink pop," Lucas said. "You have to come prepared to work every day. You have to come back day after day and go on runs on your own on weekends, after practice, even though you might not want to. You have to put the right stuff in your body to perform. It's a lot of work that people don't see."

It's all been for Saturday.

"Definitely don't want to screw this one up, just knowing that it's my last race in the Davies uniform," Lucas said. "Just have to make this last one count."