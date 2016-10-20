Murphy: How a local community came together to honor the life of Carter Peterson
There’s a beauty in tragedy often forgotten when the world wakes up from the nightmare.
The humanity displayed in times of peril will never fill the holes in hearts tragedy so vehemently punctures. But, for a moment, the humanity gives belief through the darkest walks of life there is light.
Ada-Borup junior lineman Carter Peterson died in a car accident Sunday night. His father was a first responder to the scene.
Humanity answered.
Ada-Borup students told stories. The Cougars football team made a circle with players from Cass Lake-Bena before Wednesday’s football game and had a ceremony before players from Cass Lake-Bena hugged the Peterson family.
