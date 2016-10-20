Vikings' punt team already stressed out about Darren Sproles

"Darren has been giving me issues since I was with Kansas City and Denver," Priefer said Thursday. "When he was in San Diego I had to face him twice a year."

In a four-year span beginning in 2007, Priefer had to scheme against Sproles while both were in the AFC West. In 2009, Sproles ran back a punt 77 yards for a score against Priefer's Broncos, one of his nine career return touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowl return specialist is second to Devin Hester (19) in touchdowns among active kick and punt returners.

He is speedy and elusive despite his diminutive stature. Only Denver's Trindon Holliday (5 feet 5) is shorter than Sproles (5-6), who leads the NFL with 18,337 all-purpose yards since 2007.

"He's not only an outstanding football player ... I don't know him very well, but I know he's a great person," Priefer said. "He's just an outstanding returner, and yes, I don't like facing him."

The Vikings' Jeff Locke ranks tied for fourth with 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, and Minnesota's 7.9 yard return average is 12th among coverage units.

"I hope we don't have to punt at all on Sunday," Priefer said. "If we do, we hope we can limit the damage and kick them high and short and net what you punt. That's kind of what you want to do against a good returner like Darren."

Injury report

Zimmer said right guard Brandon Fusco has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. He returned to practice this week after suffering a head injury early in the first quarter of Minnesota's Oct. 9 victory over Houston.

Sitting out again Wednesday were tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee).

Wide receiver Jarius Wright was listed with an ankle injury. He was limited along with tackle Jeremiah Sirles (knee) and receiver Laquon Treadwell (thumb).

Left guard Alex Boone (knee), linebacker Anthony Barr (ankle) and Fusco (concussion) fully participated.

