"It was some fierce battles out there," he said. "We were cringing as coaches, 'No, don't get hurt.' We would put best on best and we would get after it for about 10 or 15 plays."

Three years later, Smith and Celestin remain teammates, and two of Minnesota's best players.

Smith leads the Gophers' offense with 111 carries for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, including a career-long, 70-yard scoring run in last Saturday's 31-10 victory at Maryland. Celestin tops the defense with 43 tackles in six games, including seven stops, a sack, a tackle for lost yards and a pass breakup against the Terrapins.

While Smith and Celestin played pickup games in the backyard—Smith at quarterback, Celestin at receiver—and battled each other in practices in Jonesboro, Ga., both had their sights on traveling a half-hour north on Interstate 75 to attend Georgia Tech.

"But it didn't work out like we thought," Celestin said.

During his junior season, Smith had contact with Georgia, Virginia Tech and Auburn before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Interest waned. Celestin was talking to Jacksonville State and other smaller schools.

Gophers receivers coach Brian Anderson recruits Georgia and had established a connection with Smith during his comeback senior season. During one visit, Anderson happened to see Celestin at practice.

"At that time, I was like, 'Uh, I didn't know,' " Anderson recalled Tuesday. "Then Rodney kept calling me, saying, 'Coach, you gotta look at my linebacker.' "

Anderson's concern was that Celestin was undersized at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. He had moved from safety to linebacker during his senior season.

"When coaches and teammates are passionate about their players, you'd better take a second look because they know what they're looking at," Anderson said. "They see it every day."

Panning for gold

Celestin was a bit of late bloomer, those hard-hitting parts of practice heavily tilting toward Smith before their senior seasons.

"He always got the best of me from freshman to junior year, and I finally said, 'Enough is enough,'" Celestin said. "Senior year was balanced. It's a hyped-up match, but sometimes he get it, sometimes I get it."

Mundy's Mill would start off spring ball and fall camp with Smith and Celestin doing the Oklahoma drill, where one player tries to block the other across the line of scrimmage. "Just to get the team fired up, and it was always a stalemate," Smith said. "We would hit each other and, like, grind our feet for a while."

Anderson went back to watch film of Celestin, and his coming-out party came later in the Georgia-Florida high school all-star game. "He was a tackling machine out there," Anderson said.

Celestin visited Minnesota in January, was offered a scholarship, and committed two days later. Smith had visited in November and committed two days before Celestin. As recruits, they were each given two out of five stars.

"There's plenty of those guys around," Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said. "You just have to work and you have to find them. When you don't get sometimes what you think you want, you have to go and dig a little deeper. It's a lot like panning for gold. It's there."

Celestin played for Minnesota as a true freshman in 2014, but Smith took a redshirt while David Cobb set a program rushing record of 1,626 yards. Celestin made 16 tackles in 11 games that year, earning a nickname in practice.

"I've called him 'Thumper' since the day he got here," Claeys said. "But a lot of that's because he'd hit, like in (passing drills), and knock guys down that he wasn't supposed to, so I got my butt chewed a bunch."

Last year, Smith rushed 157 times for 670 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. Celestin had 43 tackles but started only three games behind De'Vondre Campbell, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons.

"He'd hit you, but pass game, he wasn't real good," Gophers defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. "Those things, he's getting a lot better."

While Celestin still feels like he's the hardest hitter on the team, he says he has figured out the subtleties of pass coverage. "I've learned to get into windows, to hold people off more, man-to-man coverage has gotten better," he said.

Mr. Pushups

While Smith has seven touchdowns, Celestin has yet to have a true highlight-reel play. Against Maryland, he dropped an interception and immediately hit the turf and did three pushups. In practice, that missed opportunity would have cost him 10.

"I could have given him a big hug," Sawvel said. "You get a guy during the game who's doing pushups because he dropped an interception, that's tremendous."

Smith has a collection of highlight-reel plays this season, something Patrick Smith is used to seeing. When he would bring Rodney onto the field after high school games, the 2-year-old boy would immediately run into the end zone. By age 10, he was studying film.

"My wife (Essie) would video tape the game," Patrick said. "He would go in his room and watch video. We would go over it right there. 'That guy shouldn't have tackled you. It's the rule for a running back: you've got to make one guy miss.'"

That's when Rodney started tweaking a spin move that was on display (again) when he scored an 8-yard touchdown against Maryland.

"The biggest part about spinning is ball security," Smith said. "A lot of people don't think about that because it looks cool. It's an instinctual thing, spinning off of contact. You can't run through everybody, so having that in my arsenal definitely helps me."

Celestin has seen Smith's spin move in Dinkytown, in Mundy's Mill in Jonesboro, Ga., and in Smith's backyard.

"That's always been one of his fortés," Celestin said. "He's always had a nice spin move and is quick on his feet, so I've always seen it."

