    Barnesville puts finishing touches on perfect regular season

    By Chris Murphy Today at 7:41 p.m.
    Chase Brenner of Barnesville charges down the field while pursued by Gavin Haugrud of Pelican Rapids during the Thursday, Oct 20, 2016, game in the Fargodome. Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 2
    Connor John of Barnesville is brought down just shy of the end zone by James Furey of Pelican Rapids during the Thursday, Oct 20, 2016, game in the Fargodome. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 2

    FARGO—Barnesville was one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Minnesota Class 2A football entering a matchup with Pelican Rapids at the Fargodome on Thursday, Oct. 20. The No. 2-ranked Trojans stayed that way with a 48-20 win over Pelican Rapids.

    The score was tied at 8-8 late in the first quarter, but Barnesville scored 26 unanswered points to take a 34-8 lead into the halftime break. The Trojans rolled from there.

    Brady Tweeton finished with 101 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Barnesville.

    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
