Barnesville puts finishing touches on perfect regular season
1 / 2
2 / 2
FARGO—Barnesville was one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Minnesota Class 2A football entering a matchup with Pelican Rapids at the Fargodome on Thursday, Oct. 20. The No. 2-ranked Trojans stayed that way with a 48-20 win over Pelican Rapids.
The score was tied at 8-8 late in the first quarter, but Barnesville scored 26 unanswered points to take a 34-8 lead into the halftime break. The Trojans rolled from there.
Brady Tweeton finished with 101 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Barnesville.